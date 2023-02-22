Stüssy and Levi’s combine forces to recreate two iconic denim pieces

As part of their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Stüssy and Levi’s have unveiled their latest collaboration, featuring an iconic pair of 501 Jeans and a modified Type II Trucker Jacket.

The two classic denim pieces are originally Levi’s creations but have been re-imagined in Stüssy’s trendy fashion design aesthetic, making them even more desirable.

All the details on the Stüssy x Levi’s collaboration

The jacket and 501 Jeans get a new look

Stüssy’s Double S design and the classic Levi’s button shank graphics appear as an embossed motif on the back of the Type II Trucker Jacket. The lining on the inside features Stüssy’s eight-ball logo.

Modifications such as a relaxed armhole, corduroy collar and welt pockets make the jacket perfect for a style icon. Baja-inspired pocket bags and co-branded button shanks are part of the collaboration design as well.

The rugged jacket’s worn-indigo wash matches the colour of the 501 Jeans, which, too, has co-branded shanks on the signature button fly and embossed co-branded motif on the legs — one at the front left and another on the back right.

The pair of jeans has a five-pocket style and a straight-leg design. It has a custom co-branded back patch combining the Stüssy logo with Levi’s iconic Two Horse logo.

Special anniversary of the 501 Jeans

The collaboration comes at a time when the 501 Jeans is celebrating its 150th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the Stüssy x Levi’s 501 Jeans comes with an anniversary pocket flasher and a special edition pocket bag print.

Levi’s had earlier launched the year-long campaign called ‘The Greatest Story Ever Worn’ in celebration of the 501 Jeans.

Part of the campaign features three short films titled The Greatest Story Ever Worn. Directed by Martin de Thurah and Melina Matsoukas, the films trace the journey of the iconic jeans with original stories from around the world.

Where to get Stüssy x Levi’s jacket and jeans

The collaboration collection will launch worldwide on 24 February 2023.

Fans of the brands can shop them on Levi.com, the Levi’s App, select Levi’s Stores as well as on Stussy.com, at select Stüssy chapter stores and some Dover Street Market locations.

(Main and Featured images: Antosh Cimoszko)