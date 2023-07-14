Taeyang stars in Givenchy Fall Winter 2023 Campaign

K-pop pioneer and member of BIG BANG Taeyang embodies the new culture of masculine style in stills lensed by Creative Director of Givenchy Matthew M. Williams.

Earlier this year, French fashion house Givenchy named K-pop icon Taeyang a global brand ambassador – making him the first Korean male artist to become the face of the Maison. Here, the Korean heartthrob will participate in brand activations and campaigns; most recently, he starred in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign, lensed by creative director and friend of the musician Matthew M. Williams.

“Taeyang is a friend, and to me his creativity and personal values make him an ideal ambassador for Givenchy. You can feel his presence: he has this easy, modern elegance and an edge — he clearly feels comfortable in the clothes and really personifies the House’s new aesthetic” says Williams.

Shot in Paris, the series of portraits showcases the collection’s defining sartorial elements and themes while highlighting Taeyang’s captivating charm and the House’s new elegance.

(Images: Taeyang for Givenchy Fall Winter 2023)

