‘Lab Report: Telfar x Melissa drops “jelly” shopping bags and sandals

Get ready to go shopping, because the Telfar x Melissa collection launches today.

If you work in an office setting, chances are you’ve seen your colleagues carry a Telfar shopping bag. Available in three sizes, the super practical bag can hold laptops and documents, making it a favourite among the working class like me and you, as well as celebrities such as Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Selena Gomez.

Now, in addition to its existing colourways, Telfar is coming out with a crystal clear version in collaboration with jelly shoemaker Melissa. The latter is lending its Melflex material, a 100 percent recyclable PVC recipe, to the Shopper tote in small, medium and large sizes.

The resulting bags have a fluid, transparent look with a purple tint, reminiscent of jelly. Each has the unmistakable Telfar logo stamped in the centre. IMO, they look like something from a fairytale movie.

The new collaboration also includes a Y2K-inspired jelly slide sandal, made in the same Meflex material and colourway as the tote bags. Telfar’s logo forms the straps of the shoes and a tiny heel adds a touch of height.

The Telfar x Melissa collection retails from US$100 to US$250, beginning today on Telfar’s website and 17 July on Melissa’s website.