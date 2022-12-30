Take your sneaker game a notch higher with the best Asics sneakers for men

If you love athletic sneakers, you must be aware of the popularity of Asics sneakers for men. The brand is best known for the Gel technology it uses to provide extra cushioning in their products. The innovation has lent the company a competitive edge over its counterparts.
The gel cushioning also offers optimum support to your feet during a run or a jog. Asics products offer support along the entire length of your foot, from the heels to the toes.
How to choose Asics sneakers for men?
Whether you’re buying shoes for yourself or for someone else, you cannot miss out on certain considerations. Size is the first criteria while looking for a pair of sneakers. If you’re not sure of it, follow the instructions given on the size chart and get a proper measurement. You’d be able to experience the optimum level of agility and comfort only when the shoe fits you perfectly.
Secondly, you must ensure that the shoe you’re picking meets your requirements. If you’re a professional athlete or play a particular game, for instance, tennis or badminton, go for sneakers that are designed for the purpose. From running shoes to trainers, Asics has it all. The Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 4E Low-Top Sneakers (Buy it for HKD 1,163 on Farfetch) provides 360-degree gel cushioning to give your feet the right support.
You may also come across various footwear options which are designed for better traction in basketball courts or a track course. These shoes are usually lightweight and provide great flexibility.
Thirdly, you must take into account your budget as well. While regular trainers are usually within an affordable range, specialised athletic sneakers might be on the higher side. You need to take the call based on your needs.
Here are some of the best Asics sneakers for men to up their collection
(Main and featured image: Courtesy Hipkicks)
Slide in your feet into these bright and sleek trainers and experience supreme comfort and stability. The FN3-S Gel-Kayano 28 trainers for men by Asics are crafted using the new Gel technology that ensures optimum flexibility and a good grip at every step. It features a flat rubber sole that hugs the rear of your feet to keep you balanced at any speed.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The specialty of the Kinsei Blast Low Top sneakers by Asics is its breathable mesh upper which provides ample comfort and stability even when you’re running long distances. The shoes offer a rounded toe for optimum comfort and comes with a comfortable insole and rubber sole.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Ideal for a regular morning jog, the Gel Nimbus Asics shoes for men oozes style and comfort. You can also pair these sneakers with casual attire and look dapper. Offering sleek design and performance, the sneakers feature GEL® technology which gives a soft stride.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Let your feet breathe inside these lace-up Asics shoes. The footwear leverages the LITETRUSS™ stabilizing technology that prevents your feet from rolling inwards on each stride while the FF BLAST™ PLUS lightweight cushioning transforms the absorbed impact into rebounded energy. The upper not only looks stylish but is also adequately supportive.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
We bet you can’t take your eyes off these classy white GEL-LYTE™ III Running Sneaker from Asics. White sneakers for men are timeless and Asics brings you a pair of unique and comfortable street style footwear that you’re surely going to cherish. Originally designed by Shigeyuki Mitsui in 1990, the pair honours its prior form while offering modern comfort features.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
With the Gel Quantum range, you get form combined with function. Whether you’re heading out to the gym or going for a run down the streets, these Asics shoes help you stay on track and focus on the trail you’re blazing. It provides almond toe for comfort and gel cushioning for all the support you need when you are on the move.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch