Best 2023 red carpet looks of Malaysian diva Michelle Yeoh

The Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who also won Miss Malaysia in 1983, is known for flexing her martial arts expertise and acting proficiency in films like Hidden Dragon, Crouching Tiger, Tomorrow Never Dies and her poignant role in Crazy Rich Asians. Her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, an award-winning movie from A24, has been making headlines since its premiere in 2022. The film surpassed Hereditary as the company’s highest-grossing project, becoming their first film to gross over USD 100 million.

In the movie, Yeoh plays Evelyn Quan Wang — an anxious Chinese American owner of a laundromat gruelling to save a threatened multiverse while simultaneously trying to mend her fragile relationship with her daughter. The Malaysian actress has received critical acclaim for her role and has gone on to win the Best Actress award in a motion picture, musical or comedy category at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards for her performance in the movie. She has also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Yeoh rose to fame for her performances in Hong Kong action movies, especially those with Jackie Chan where she was known for mostly doing her own stunts. She gave some of her best performances in the local 1980 films, but it is her roles in Hollywood that brought her well-deserved recognition. Her Hollywood debut in Tomorrow Never Dies and her role in the Academy Award-winning drama Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon gained her further popularity among Western audiences. Recently, she received acclaim for her part in the smash-hit Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Along with her acting chops, Michelle Yeoh is also a fashion icon and knows how to rock a red carpet appearance. This awards season, with her getting many nods and Everything Everywhere All at Once winning trophies, she is already slaying on the red carpet. We look at some of her best looks from this year.

The best red carpet looks of Michelle Yeoh

Critics’ Choice Awards

Dress: Carolina Herrera

Jewellery: De Beers

Golden Globe Awards

Dress: Giorgio Armani

Jewellery: Moussaieff Jewellers

The National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala

Dress: Erdem Moralioglu

Accessory: Jimmy Choo Eclipse clutch

International Film Awards

Dress: Daniel Roseberry

(Main and feature image credit: Michael TRAN/AFP)