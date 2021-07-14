The best sneaker drops to know about in July 2021

All the most hyped sneaker drops, under-the-radar gems expected to garner skyrocketing prices and rumoured releases to check out this month, from our contributor, Mira Uttamchandani from Sneaker Surge HK.
Please note prices for sneakers are ever-changing.
Header image courtesy of SneakerNews
The Dunk Low ‘Laser Orange’ brings a new vision to the classic Syracuse Dunk. The vibrant orange accents allow the shoe to fit perfectly in the 2021 spring and summer collection. The white leather base is dressed in laser orange overlays and is complemented with a lead orange on the laces, lining, and stitching.
Reminiscent of the original 1999 Air Jordan 4 ‘Oreo’, Nike has remodelled the classic silhouette by featuring a white colour palette, dubbed ‘White Oreo’. The white, tumbled leather wraps the shoe with details of speckled grey on the midsole, eyelets, and the iconic ‘Jumpman’ on the heel. The shoe is finished with a second ‘Jumpman’ on the tongue in a contrasting fire red. Despite changing the colour palette, the shoe is finished with the traditional grid mesh netting on the quarters and the air unit beneath the heel.
In collaboration with Travis Scott and Fragment Design the classic Air Jordan 1 High silhouette design results in a blue and black colour scheme while still maintaining classic attributes. The reverse leather ‘Swoosh’ — a Travis Scott trademark — is placed on top of the traditional white tumbled leather with splashes of blue overlays on the toe, collar flap and heel to create a direct contrast. Unlike the classic Air Jordan 1 High, the shoe is covered with Fragment and Scott’s signature icons; on the right heel, Fragment’s lightning bolt logo is stamped, while on the right, customers will find the one and only Cactus Jack smiley face. The inner tongue tag also features a tribute to Travis Scott with red letters stating ‘Cactus Jack.’
Nike’s new release of the ‘Shadow’-styled colourway for the Air Jordan 1 Low concentrates on a neutral and minimalist palette. The white leather base is coated with black overlays, laces, tongues, and outsole and is finished with grey detailing on the ‘Swoosh’, ‘Jumpman’ logo and ‘Wings’ of the shoe.
Celebrating the release of the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike’s personal series continues with a new addition to the Air Force 1 Low collection with ‘Hare’ inspired by the characters Bugs and Lola Bunny from Looney Tunes. The white tumbled leather dominates the base with splashes of light blue suede on the Swoosh, sole, heel tabs, and tongue tags. The shoe is completed with Lola Bunny placed on the right swoosh and tongue tag and Bugs on the left.
The mismatched themed pair of these LeBron 18 Low fromNike’s continuing collaboration Space Jam: A New Legacy takes inspiration from the rivalry of Looney Tunes characters, Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. The contrasting colour schemes illustrate the character’s motif on each shoe. With a brown colour scheme on the right foot, it demonstrates Wile E. Coyote’s endless supply of ACME traps. This motif is also seen on the red ‘Swoosh’ as it is complemented with a brown rope wrapping around it and the same “Acme Co” logo seen on the show. The blue and yellow colour palette draws inspiration from the frantic speed of Road Runner. The iconic Swoosh dressed in white to resemble the dust clouds and contrasts with the overall blue hues of the sneaker. Both of the air max units read phrases from the show that are attributed to the characters.
Just in time for the summer season, Nike is set to release ‘Electro Orange’. An Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will be dressed in orange, black, and grey colourway to focus on a palette that is reminiscent of the vibrant summer colours. The white leather base is dressed in black, focusing on the front of the shoe with citrus hue appearing on the Swoosh logo on the tongue, insole, and sole. Unlike the other Air Jordan 1 Retro High, the finish on this shoe and rubber outsole is slightly glossier.
Adding to the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Neutral Grey’ collection, the brand extends the cloudy hue line with the new Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Wolf Grey’. The colour scheme draws parallels to the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low as it features a light grey leather base with cloudy grey hues on the toe, heel, eyelet, and canvas collar. The grey is contrasted with a white midsole to brighten the finish of the shoe.
As summer approaches, Kanye’s Yeezy adds ‘Ochre’ to the Yeezy Foam Runner collection . Named after the clay pigment, the unconventional pair sneaker is coloured all over the muted, gold colour. Like the others in the collection, ‘Ochre’ is made of EVA foam and features the popular porous design throughout the shoe.
The plethora of warm colourways is perfect for Nike’s summer release. The Dunk High ‘Lemon Twist’ is wrapped in pastel tones and bold colour-blocking. The upper is crafted of a white leather base with a lemon twist, pastel hues covering the overlays, and rubber outsole, while the midfoot Swoosh is covered in a sandy tan tone. Balancing the colours, the white is continued on the laces, tongue, liner, and midsole to conclude the design.
The Dunk High ‘Black White’ features a classic ‘80 silhouette dressed in a monochromatic colour scheme to emphasise the simplistic colour-blocked style. The all-white leather upper is paired with contrasting black overlays on the eyestay, ‘Swoosh’ and is wrapped around the toe and heel. A pop of crimson is seen on the tongue tag to emphasise the Nike logo.