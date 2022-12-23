The celebrities have declared the Gucci Aphrodite bag as the new it-accessory

Gucci is back at what it’s best at aka making headlines. With the craze of statement bags going higher every season, the brand decided to add its fair share to the trend by marking the debut of the Gucci Aphrodite bag from their Cosmogonie Cruise 2023 collection.

Despite fashion weeks dropping some take-notice styles on our trend platters to dopamine dressing taking over the millennial and GenZ wardrobes, it seems like statement bags are the ones grabbing all the heed of late. There is nothing that adds that final touch of opulence to one’s ensemble like a statement bag. And speaking of making a statement, in a world full of totes and minis, Gucci drops yet another stunning episode of their intricate craft with the Gucci Aphrodite bag.

All you need to know about the Gucci Aphrodite bag

Gucci is no stranger to revamping archives and blending eras, and this one here is one true blue representation of the same. The Gucci Aphrodite bag from the Cosmogonie Cruise 2023 collection checks all the boxes of opulence and style. Inspired by the House’s archives this new crescent moon-shaped shoulder bag strolled down the runway qualifying all the criteria’s from a brunch with your girls to a date night with your beau! Crafted in soft leather the timeless bag features the ‘IT’ double G emblem drawn from the brand’s heritage and the buckle closure adding up to the style quotient. Moreover, the fact that the Gucci Aphrodite bag celebrates Alessandro Michelle’s artistry for one last time is what makes it even more special.

Furthermore, when it comes to trends and fashion, the only validation one seeks is when a celebrity dons the look or embraces a particular trend. Likewise, the pop sensation, Miley Cyrus was seen all decked up in Gucci and giving the bag a nod and luring us into adding this versatile addition to our collections too.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Gucci.