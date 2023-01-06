Take your pick from the most iconic Converse sneakers to upgrade your shoe collection

If you’re reading this, chances are that either there’s a pair of Converse sneakers on your wishlist right now or there’s one already stacked in your coveted sneaker collection.

An American footwear brand that established itself as a reliable shoe label years ago, Converse actually found its footing in the sneaker culture in the 90s with its first ever Chuck Taylor All Star. It was an iteration of its first basketball shoe — the Non-Skid, that led the brand into shaping the world of sneakers for what it is known today. Fast forward to recent times, the brand’s repertoire is brimming with distinctive high top and low top variants of the cult silhouette with many other edgy and experimental styles.

For instance, the Converse X ACW* Sponge Crater CX (Buy it for HKD 492 on Farfetch). This pair of slip-ons is absolutely different from the classic Converse aesthetic, lending diversity to their collection. Whereas, the Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX (Buy it for HKD 768 on Farfetch) is a super voguish spin to the signature and modest Chuck Taylor design. From basic All Stars and their modified alternatives in a plenty of hues to a slew of fresh and eccentric designs, there is an array of options that the brand houses under it for people to choose from.

What further makes Converse sneakers outshine is the versatility of each design and how each one of them resonates universally with everybody’s aesthetic. On one hand, you might see a basketball player wearing a particular design, on the other, you might also come across a student wearing the same shoe to their college or a pop culture icon sporting a street-wear look in the same pair. And, the Chuck Taylor All Star High Top (Buy it for HKD 762 on Nordstrom) is a testament to that. This is exactly what makes a Converse pair a must-have for everybody. If you’ve been wondering whether or not to buy a Converse shoe, take this as a sign and get set shopping!

Here are some of the best Converse sneakers for your shoe closet

(Main Image Courtesy: Nabi/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Converse)