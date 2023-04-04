The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico GDX is a high-end upgrade of the iconic sneaker

Every sneaker brand has an iconic model that is tied intimately to the brand. For Onitsuka Tiger, the Mexico 66 is synonymous with the globally renowned Japanese sports wear brand. Now Onitsuka Tiger starts a new chapter for its iconic sneakers with the launch of the Mexico 66 GDX, the highest-end model of the line-up.

The appeal of the Mexico 66 goes beyond its pop-culture connection. With its signature silhouette, it remains a popular choice in the sneaker space. As most of you would know, the idea of the shoes took route in 1966, before it made its world debut at the 1968 Olympic Games.

At the pretrials of the games, a white model was introduced. Made with premium white leather and stitched with red and blue tiger stripes, it immediately stood out. Those classic elements are retained today in the model and it continues to be the most iconic shoe in the Onitsuka Tiger family.

Elevated Style Factor

This year Onitsuka Tiger introduce the highest-end model of the icon in the Mexico 66 GDX. The launch is in part of the Japanese fashion brand’s focus in presenting a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation.

The new high-end Mexico 66 certainly fits those credentials. From NIPPON MADE, the brand’s ‘Made in Japan’ collection, the GDX series combines Japanese craftsmanship as passed down from generation to generation with advanced technology and contemporary essence.

Crafted by Japanese artisans, this new model features fine Japanese leather throughout the upper and embroidered Onitsuka Tiger Stripes for a sophisticated look. The cross parts and flap of the heel, the signature design of the Mexico 66 series is presented in contrasting colours, adding a fashionable and stylish touch to the feet.

In terms of comfort, the new sneakers affords a snug fit through the use of an original compound material that delivers a superb grip for the outer sole. The adoption of AMPLIFOAM for the midsole also delivers excellent cushioning properties along with resilience in the heel.

Retailing for SGD520, the Mexico 66 GDX shoe is available at The Onitsuka @ ION Orchard. Further details can be found at the Onitsuka Tiger website.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)

This story first appeared here.