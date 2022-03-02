Hello, boys! 21 picks from THE OUTNET’s new menswear selection

THE OUTNET now has menswear. I repeat, THE OUTNET — your favourite past-season designer retailer — now has menswear.

If you’ve ever looked on resentfully as your female counterparts scrolled through THE OUTNET’s treasure trove of up-to-70%-off designer buys while you, neglected, resignedly add yet another full-priced item to your shopping cart: this one’s for you. THE OUTNET now has menswear, with a dedicated shopping experience launching later this month. Just like the site’s womenswear offering, the menswear edit will feature brands you already know, love and can’t wait to wear, including Alexander McQueen, Sandro, rag & bone, Acne Studios and much, much more.

Stay Thrifty, Boys:

Man, Ya Basic

At some point, it’s worth considering purchasing basics — the T-shirts; the Henleys; the, sorry, boring stuff — beyond cotton-jersey sets that come in packs of three. Or worse: six. Make for white tees that snub their noses at being taunted with the word “plain”, black tees that come with a slogan embroidered at the chest and sweaters that aren’t white, black or any shade that identifies as neutral.

These Peel Back

Then, there’s the layer. Here’s where the magic happens; where a simple tug on a half-zip will, suddenly, turn an uninspired mock-neck silhouette into something much more interesting. Granted, you have to be wearing something interesting underneath for that to work. Say, a retina-bright sweater? A really great necklace? Some excellent manscaping vis-à-vis the chest area? Whatever works for you, king.

WFH-wear

If we must choose to dredge some sunny, look-on-the-bright-side insight from the purgatory we’ve all been subsisting within for the past however-many years (who’s still counting?), then it’s got to be the WFH set-ups. Working from home means no pretending to care about what Peter, Paul and Mary did last weekend. WFH means no impromptu meetings that could’ve been a Slack message. WFH also means no pants. Let your cotton-poplin separates do the heavy lifting.

He Wears The Pants

But if you simply must put on a pair of pants for ventures into the unknown, THE OUTNET most probably has a pair for you. There are plain Jane slacks for the off-duty gent; big, bold, exuberantly — some might say: gaudily — printed pants, but who’s to judge; and everything in between. Every length in between. Ever fit in between. Just say “culottes”.

Blue Da Ba Dee Da Ba Denim

It must be some cosmic joke that jeans — the old blue; the workhorse of your wardrobe — is also the article of clothing that’s the most difficult to purchase. Now, if those Acne Studios light-washed jeans don’t come up past your kneecaps, fret not. THE OUTNET has a pretty stellar returns policy so you can try, try and try again.

Stomping Grounds

Some shoes are made for walking. Some shoes are made for running. Some shoes are, even, made for dancing. But these leather combat boots from THE OUTNET’s menswear selection — with the tread outsoles and the cool contrast topstitching — are definitely made for you telling everyone in your vicinity: “These are Balenciaga.”

Bits, Bobs and Bags

Now, this section on THE OUTNET is what I’d christen a “Failsafe Gifting” run-down. This is a safe, inclusive space. There are no sizes to get wrong; no “I got this for you, but feel free to return it if you don’t like it.” Everyone likes a black wallet. Everyone likes a BV weekender. Everyone likes a small leather carry-thing that’ll undoubtedly get pushed into the back of a wardrobe until one day pre-vacation, wherein it’s discovered for what it is: a perfect gift. Well done, you.

Header and featured images courtesy of THE OUTNET