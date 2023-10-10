facebook
The third New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration is almost here
10 Oct 2023 02:21 PM

Paint Chayanin

While we still can’t get over nor get our hands on the New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration that was launched earlier this year, the brands are yet to release another collection. We have a feeling the upcoming New Balance and Miu Miu sneakers will certainly be sold out in no time.

As seen at Miu Miu’s 2024 Paris Fashion Week show, Prada’s sister brand is gearing towards another collaboration with the popular sneaker brand. Miu Miu is focusing on the New Balance’s iconic 530 line and has come up with the name 530 SL. The sneakers appear with an ultra-flat and light structure, available in brown and beige, so far. It’s expected to come out in a few weeks.

Prior to this collab, the Spring/Summer 2022 collection was also a massive hit with a stylish adaptation of the classic 574 line.

More official details on the collaboration will be unveiled pretty soon. For now, don’t forget to check out the first New Balance flagship store that just opened its doors in Central World, Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: miumiu]

Sneakers Miu Miu New Balance
In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

 
