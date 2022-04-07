‘Lab Report: thisisneverthat refuses to miss, drops heat with Clarks Originals

thisisneverthat has put their spin on Clarks’ classic Desert Boot and Wallabee.

Purveyors of wavy Korean streetwear thisisneverthat have struck again: the brand has teamed up with Clarks Originals to put their spin on the classic Desert Boot and the Wallabee.

The capsule collection, featuring one of each style, pairs maple suede uppers with crepe soles and three-colour yellow laces — a perfectly fly and casual kick for summer.

thisisneverthat x Clarks Originals is just the latest from a brand that continues to drop coveted collaboration after coveted collaboration, including their remix on the New Balance 860 V2, joining forces with sports swimwear brand ARENA and a collection of WIN “ZOMBIE” WIN gear in support of Korean UFC fighter Chan Sung Jung — better known as “The Korean Zombie”.

The thisisneverthat x Clarks Originals capsule will be available both in-store and online from 8 April 2022. For more details, click here.

