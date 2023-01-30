Air Force 1 Low shines under Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration

In the whole spectrum of brand collaborations, sneaker giant Nike always does it right. And, while the news of Nike collaborating with luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co surfaced a few days back, the two brands have officially confirmed it on Instagram.

The jewellery maison and the sports shoe company have joined forces to create a timeless pair that shall be crafted with finesse and high performance.

More about Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’

Tiffany & Co. x Nike collaboration

The Swoosh logo made an appearance on Tiffany’s turquoise blue painted box as the two brands shared the image on their social media pages and captioned it, “@nike x @tiffanyandco, a legendary pair. Coming soon…”

As the news started circulating, certain images too made rounds. If these are to be trusted, the pair seems to be quite a hassle-free and even jewel-free number. The design sports a black nubuck or a grey suede top and the typical Tiffany & Co. turquoise-hued Swoosh. Just above the heels, premium branding from the jewellery house is also present. Tonal black laces and subtle Tiffany branding as well as the 1837 moniker, make for a fitting tribute to the jeweller’s collection of the year 1837.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ release and price

As per reports, the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ is expected to retail at a price of USD 400 (over SGD 525). While a definite release date is not yet revealed, the limited edition ‘legendary pair’ is likely to hit stores in spring 2023.

Previous collaborations

After the success of the 2005 Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Tiffany’ campaign, Tiffany & Co. has been eyeing a perfect opportunity to join forces with the Oregon-based sneaker behemoth.

In fact, this is not the first time the LVMH-acquired luxury jewellery company has collaborated with a street fashion brand. In 2021, it launched a range of products in collaboration with Supreme to target the youth who own CryptoPunk NFTs.

LVMH acquired the brand in 2019, and later appointed Alexandre Arnault as its executive vice president of product and communications. Hence, with such collaborations and roping in Beyoncé and Jay-Z for an ad campaign, the luxury conglomerate is also eyeing to capture the Gen-Z market.

Previously, Nike, too, has teamed up with several other luxury brands for exquisite pairs such as the Louis Vuitton 1s and Dior Jordan 1. The recent Nike x Swarovski collaboration was also eye-catching, which included an Air Force 1 and Cactus Plant Flea Market Dunk Low, and introduced a blingy crystal-studded Swoosh.

(Main image credit: Serena T/ @serejt/ Unsplash; Paul Steuber/ @paulsteuber/ Unsplash; Featured image credit: Nike/Instagram)