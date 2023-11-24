TMS.SITE founder Mei Sze unveils three unreleased workwear samples

Out of all the ideas and samples made during pre-production, only a fraction of them make it to market. In Unreleased, we explore the works that have yet to be made available to the public and perhaps never will. For our first instalment of the series, we speak to TMS.SITE founder Mei Sze Tsang who unveils three unreleased prototypes from her Hong Kong-based workwear label.

Founded in 2021, TMS.SITE was created with the mission of making the best workwear possible. Founder Mei Sze grew up in a blue-collar family and witnessed first-hand workers weighed down by bulky and uncomfortable workwear, especially during hot summers. Through developing high-utility and aesthetic apparel, TMS.SITE revalues workers as “industrial athletes” and inspires much-needed change in the industry. While made to be as light and breathable as possible, TMS.SITE’s pieces are rigorously tested for durability to meet the demands of hostile work environments and trade-specific challenges.

The three samples on display to the public for the very first time include a jacket designed for brick layers, a reversible woven jacket made when Mei Sze was still in London, and an upcoming version of TMS.SITE’s signature Ultralight 3.0 pants which have been refabricated and reimagined in a denim-inspired finish.

Brick Layer Prototype Jacket

Mei Sze: This was created around 2019. The original idea was to design a jacket for brick layers. It was an ambitious project and I’d consider this as one of my failed pieces. I tried to use silicon to make some anti-friction patterns for labourers who uses their shoulder to carry heavy things. Some of them started falling away, but I think it was really good testing. When I look back at this piece, I can see it telling the progress of how TMS.SITE was thinking from the beginning. It set the tone and aesthetic of the brand and I hope that TMS.SITE can keep a bit of the craziness in the future with our protectivewear designs.

Reversible Woven Jacket

Mei Sze: I made this piece when I had just started TMS.SITE. I was in London at the time where it was really wet and cold and I thought it would be a good idea to do a techy reversible jacket with woven material on one side and waterproof fabrics on the other. When I moved to Hong Kong, the hot temperature was insufferable, and I realised the concept wouldn’t work here for workers in Hong Kong. The making of the jacket was also quite expensive because it was knit with 100% wool and at that time, I didn’t know how to control the cost. I’m slowly beginning to learn and I hope one day I can redevelop this item and show it to you guys soon.

Ultralight 3.1 Pants Mei Sze: These pants are called Ultralight 3.0, or should I give it a new number – 3.1. We re-fabricated this based on the best seller work pants we have now. This is the drawing of the Ultralight done in 2018 when I was still in University. It took me two to three years to finalise the product, getting it tested by workers, and releasing it on kickstarter to get pre-funding to produce the pants. Luckily it worked really well. Some key features of the pants are its ability to combine the flexibility of sportswear and the protection and functionality of classic workwear. Especially with the kneepad – you can see its super thin. We had some interviews with the workers friends and they mentioned that they’re too lazy to go to their locker to get the kneepads when they need it so I was thinking why not just create something that’s really light but still give proper protection. Something removable and washable which – when they stand up and walk, they won’t feel it. This is actually the first time we’ve revealed the new version of the pants to the public. We re-fabricated it with a more skin-friendly mixed nylon and cotton fabric. Taking cues from traditional workwear with the heavy stitches and a denim-inspired finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMS.SITE (@tms.site)

Images: TMS.SITE

Video: Samson Jr C De Guzman, Ryan Putranto

Producer: Aaron Chow

