Get, set, packing! Check out 10 of the best travel bags for men on the move

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of packing your bags for a trip. The anticipation of adventure and new experiences is exhilarating. However, before setting off on your journey, you need get your hands on the best travel bags for men that are functional yet stylish at the same time.
How to choose the best travel bags for men?
When choosing the best travel bags for men, it’s important to consider both style and function. You may want a bag that looks good and is also durable and practical. There are many different types of travel bags to choose from, so it’s important to select the one that best suits your needs.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best travel bag for your next adventure.
Consider the bag’s size
It is important to choose a travel bag based on your travel plans. You don’t want a bag that’s too big or too small. If you are going away only for the weekend, a small duffle bag will suffice. However, if you plan to stay longer, you’ll need a bigger suitcase for all your valuables.
Consider the type of material
Travelling often involves hopping into multiple flights and buses. Hence, you may want a bag that’s made from durable materials and one that can withstand a lot of wear and tear. The Diesel Light Brown DSL UTILITY Large Backpack (Buy it for HK$2033 on Farfetch) is an excellent option as it is sturdy and features multiple compartments.
Think about the straps
You may have to carry around your luggage for long hours while travelling. Hence, the straps should be comfortable and adjustable, especially if you are carrying backpacks or rucksacks.
Choose a bag with plenty of pockets
Having different pockets and compartments lets you segregate your essentials properly. This helps you stay organised while on the move.
Pick from some of the best travel bags for men who are always on the go
(Main image: Courtesy Erol Ahmed/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy Pixabay)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Calvin Klein Logo-Lettering Recycled Backpack
- Diesel Light Brown DSL UTILITY Large Backpack
- Bellroy Canvas Travel Kit
- Tumi Alpha 3 Split Travel Kit
- Coach All-Over Monogram-Pattern Holdall
- Tommy Hilfiger Top-Handle Duffle Bag
- Emporio Armani Embossed-Logo Trolley
- MCM Medium Ottomar Carry-On Trolley
- Saint Laurent Leather-Detail Back Pack
- Alexander McQueen Logo-Print Luggage Bag
The Calvin Klein Logo-Lettering Recycled Backpack is made of recycled polyester material. It features front zip fastening pockets along with buckle fastening for added safety of your valuables. The bag has a spacious interior compartment. It also offers two padded adjustable shoulder straps that won’t strain you during long commutes.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Conveniently carry all your essentials in style in this light brown backpack by Diesel. It is made of 60 percent polyester, 30 percent nylon and 10 percent leather with interior details of a laptop sleeve and zipped mesh pockets with padded straps. It has a drawstring pocket for a 500ml bottle with two zipped pockets. It also has exterior details including card pocket, ID window and D-ring.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The Bellroy Canvas Travel Kit is made of durable material and is the perfect travel bag to carry all your toiletries such as men’s facewashes, shaving cream, combs and others. It has a spacious interior compartment with zip closure. Its convenient sizing allows you to carry it in any bag easily.
Image: Courtesy Nordstorm
This compact black-hued pouch can hold all your essentials and is from the Alpha 3 collection by Tumi. Made of 95 percent of ballistic nylon and 5 percent leather, it has 3 zip pockets with antibacterial lining designed to store travel satchels, toiletries and medicines. It has a special feature named Tumi Tracer which helps in reuniting a lost bag to its owner. It also has an external zip entry to main compartment, the carry handle unsnaps so you can attach it to a towel bar.
Image: Courtesy Nordstorm
Travel around in style with this stunning charcoal grey travel bag from Coach. Made of leather it highly durable and features monogram pattern all over the body. It comes with two rounded top handles along with shoulder straps that can be adjusted to the fit of your liking.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
This classy black solid duffle bag is an ideal travel accessory to have. It comes with one main compartment with a zip closure, two handles with a detachable sling strap, and one external zip pocket on the front.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
This impressive large trolley suitcase has a gorgeous design with embossed logo to the front. It features a sturdy exterior and a combination lock that ensures the safety of your valuables. The main compartment is spacious enough to store a good amount of items. It has a single flat top and side handle, and adjustable top handle.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
This sturdy, carry-on trolley suitcase has a all over logo print design in cognac brown colour. It features gold tone hardware and four rotating wheels. Its three handle design makes carrying it easy and hassle free. It also offers an internal compartment and a snap fastened pocket on the back.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A stylish black solid backpack, this travel bag for men by Saint Laurent features adjustable shoulder straps with all around zip fastening. It has a single rounded top handle as well that makes carrying it around easy. The main compartment is spacious, perfect to hold your valuables for a short trip.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A perfect combination of style and functionality, the Alexander McQueen Logo Print Luggage Bag delivers it all. A leather blend highly durable luggable bag, it flaunts its stylish logo on the front. The bag offers drawstring fastening as well as top zip fastening ensuring your valuables are safely tucked in. The main compartment is spacious and the single shoulder strap is comfortable for carrying the bag around.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Travel bags can be cleaned by wiping them with a damp (not wet) cloth.
Answer: The best way to organise travel bags is only to carry what you need. Furthermore, rolling or folding your clothes and storing them in packing cubes also helps in organising travel bags.
Answer: To clean a leather travel bag, make a solution of lukewarm water and dish soap. Dip in a clean cloth and squeeze the excess water off. Wipe off the surface of the leather bag with the damp cloth followed by another clean cloth to get rid of the water-soap solution.