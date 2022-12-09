Get, set, packing! Check out 10 of the best travel bags for men on the move

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of packing your bags for a trip. The anticipation of adventure and new experiences is exhilarating. However, before setting off on your journey, you need get your hands on the best travel bags for men that are functional yet stylish at the same time.

How to choose the best travel bags for men?

When choosing the best travel bags for men, it’s important to consider both style and function. You may want a bag that looks good and is also durable and practical. There are many different types of travel bags to choose from, so it’s important to select the one that best suits your needs.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best travel bag for your next adventure.

Consider the bag’s size

It is important to choose a travel bag based on your travel plans. You don’t want a bag that’s too big or too small. If you are going away only for the weekend, a small duffle bag will suffice. However, if you plan to stay longer, you’ll need a bigger suitcase for all your valuables.

Consider the type of material

Travelling often involves hopping into multiple flights and buses. Hence, you may want a bag that’s made from durable materials and one that can withstand a lot of wear and tear. The Diesel Light Brown DSL UTILITY Large Backpack (Buy it for HK$2033 on Farfetch) is an excellent option as it is sturdy and features multiple compartments.

Think about the straps

You may have to carry around your luggage for long hours while travelling. Hence, the straps should be comfortable and adjustable, especially if you are carrying backpacks or rucksacks.

Choose a bag with plenty of pockets

Having different pockets and compartments lets you segregate your essentials properly. This helps you stay organised while on the move.

Pick from some of the best travel bags for men who are always on the go

(Main image: Courtesy Erol Ahmed/Unsplash; Featured image: Courtesy Pixabay)