NBD, but you can own a pair of Tyson Yoshi’s jeans

No, it’s not a Spring Breakers treatment, nor is it a spooky eBay listing. Rather, Vestiaire Collective has partnered with some really cool people, including Hong Kong’s own Tyson Yoshi, to sell some of their closet for charity.

As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Only this time, the man is Tyson Yoshi, the trash is not really trash — just gently worn or new-with-tag clothing from Yoshi’s own closet — and the other man (or woman, go off!) could just be you.

A familiar face in Hong Kong’s circuit of luxury fashion campaigns — Yoshi has partnered with Gucci, Prada, Loro Piana and many, many more brands of that calibre — the rapper-singer-songwriter is something of a sartorial chameleon. You only have to go as far as Yoshi’s Instagram page to see some truly creative ‘fits, be it a close-up of big, lilac, polarised sunglasses, the Hypebeast trifecta of baseball caps, hoodies and grail-worthy sneakers and wrists bundled with chains, sterling silver and Y2K smiley charms. Oh, and lots of cat pictures, too. The man has range.

Dress Like Tyson Yoshi. No, Really:

Joining the likes of Mayao Ma and Lily Maymac in Vestiaire Collective’s ‘Closet Sale’ campaign, Yoshi’s selection covers the menswear streetwear-luxury gamut, with pieces from Celine, Amiri, NEEDLES, Carhatt WIP and much more. Proceeds from Yoshi’s sale will benefit Children’s Cancer Foundation, which has provided care for children with cancer for over thirty years, and HK Saving Cat and Dog Association, a non-profit initiative that provides adoption and medical services for stay cats and dogs in Hong Kong. Unlike other Vestiaire Collective buy-ins, you will not be able to make an offer or get into a bidding war with Yoshi; the price is as listed — it’s for charity!

And if you still need some extra Yoshi magic, each purchase comes with a card hand-signed by the artist himself.

Shop Tyson Yoshi’s closet from Vestiaire Collective here

Header and featured images courtesy of Tyson Yoshi’s Instagram