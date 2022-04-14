You Need This: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps (that walked down the Peltz-Beckham aisle)

Many, many things have to go right for something to become known, let alone manifest virality. You Need This catalogues a collection of things — be it trending TikTok buys or forever Holy Grails — that capture something unknowable in the zeitgeist. But you’ve seen it, you know it and, after encountering it countless times on Instagram, on TikTok and, even, on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, you might just want to buy it.
The ‘You Need This’ Pitch
What: ‘Medusa Aevitas’ platform pumps
Where: Versace
Price: HK$11,300 officially from Versace, but varies across different retailers
Why: From their debut on Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2021 runway to their appearance on Beyoncé’s 40th birthday OOTD to, most recently, attiring Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s walk down the aisle, Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platforms are decidedly having a moment.
According to a Lyst report, the search term “Versace platform heels” has over 1.8 million views on TikTok, with a 71% spike post Peltz-Beckham wedding earlier this week. Needless to say: walking, running and doing any sort of fast-paced motion is out, and tottering — in sky-high, possibly-ankle-breaking platforms — are in.
Why (cont’d): Now, as Y2K-inspired trends show no signs of waning (shout-out to the Y2K red carpet platformed OG: the YSL Tribute sandals), as we become increasingly drawn to things and places that remind us of “party” and “good times” and as our pandemic-tired feet have all but lost the muscle memory of recalling exactly how painful it is to slip toe-first into sloping heels, a very circumstantial bubble was thus created.
A perfect, platform-shaped bubble that welcomed the likes of these Versace platform pumps to come creeping on into our feeds — and into our hearts.
Should the fuchsia satin be a little too much for you, the pair also comes in red, yellow, lilac, mauve pink and, you guessed it, black.