Victoria Beckham digs deep into the archives for her THE OUTNET collection

Nothing new here. With fabrics pulled almost exclusively from the archives, Victoria Beckham’s collection with THE OUTNET is a celebration of the past; of collections, designs and silhouettes made signature amid the brand’s 13-year tenure.

Fashion is intrinsically unsustainable. There can be innovations, recycling programs and second-hand collectives but consumption — by way of manufacturing; by way of shipping; b y way of trends — is, as a whole, unsustainable.

But that’s not always the point.

The nature of marketing and being marketed to means every single purchase is a choice made for you. And that’s an onerous task to demand, to ask someone to no longer shop; no longer consume. To no longer find comfort in trendy, shiny, pretty new things.

Buy, but buy better, then, seems to be the answer we’ve since settled on. Consume thoughtfully, never recklessly. Appreciate trends, but try for trend-agnostic designs. There’s responsibility, too, on the side of the designer to produce collections a little more considered, a little more gentle on the environment. And that’s exactly what Victoria Beckham did with her exclusive capsule with THE OUTNET.

“The majority of this collection was created using existing fabrics from our archive,” says Victoria Beckham. “They’ve been carefully selected and repurposed. We’ve reimagined some of our signature silhouettes with new design details — it’s a celebration of our past with a future thinking approach.”

And the past does meet present, well beyond the archival fabrics used through the capsule. “It was a chance to celebrate all the Victoria Beckham signatures in a new way and see some of our archive fabrics in a new light,” Beckham continues.

Presented 13 years ago, Beckham’s very first 15-look dress collection for Spring/Summer 2009 — all ultra-fitted, cut below the knee and in hues of black, white and, in one single instance, cobalt blue — paved the way for, then, Posh Spice; now, full-blown designer. The same calibre of elegance continues to exist in this capsule; in fact, Beckham includes two cobalt blue pieces and names them as part of her top-three picks (her third is the checked trench, for “it feels like a fresh take on a really classic silhouette.”)

“I think what I’ve created over the past 13 years is a true modern wardrobe,” says the British designer. No longer relegated to a slew of body-sculpted dresses, Beckham’s design codes through the years have relaxed towards expertly cut tailoring, forever denim and menswear-inspired shirting. It’s the wardrobe of a woman Beckham describes as “someone who has a career, has a varied social life, and understands the need for balance in life. But she’s also someone who really loves, and enjoys, fashion.”

And the trick to feeling fabulous, Victoria Beckham style? “A strong blazer and a high heel,” Beckham affirms. “You feel instantly put together, even if you’re only wearing jeans and a T-shirt.”

