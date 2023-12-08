10 Winter fashion trends for men to beat the chill with heated-up style

Brace yourselves, gents, because winter is here, and it’s bringing a frosty flurry of style. As the temperature dips into single digits, it’s up to you to make sure fashion trends soar to double-digit awesomeness. The chilly weather may have its grip on the thermometer, but that just means it’s time for you to turn the heat up on your wardrobe.

Talk about men’s winter fashion colours in 2023, and you will see rich red and purple hues stealing the spotlight, injecting heat into the sea of winter neutrals. If you fancy a different vibe, the monochrome magic of all-grey ensembles is sweeping across the runways. The choice is yours – make a bold statement or seamlessly blend into the winter panorama.

Let’s also talk denim. Jeans are taking a walk on the darker side, evolving into shades so deep they could rival the winter night sky. And if that’s not enough to make you the star of the season, metallics are also making a striking entry just in time for the holiday season.

For those who revel in the art of layering, the mere thought of a snug black coat atop some chic knitwear is enough to level up men’s winter style, the classic way.

That said, despite the occasional ray of sunlight, there’s no escaping the bite of that cold night air when you step out. But then, isn’t navigating the seasons all part of the big fashion thrill?

On that note, don’t let the cold weather freeze your style sense. Embrace the excitement of a new season with these winter fashion trends for men.

Top fashion trends for men to power through the winter in style

Whether you are navigating the morning frost or making a grand entrance at a festive soiree, let these winter fashion trends be your style compass. Winter, we’re ready for you!

Invest in an LBC: Long Black Coat

First off, you’ll want to invest in a classic LBC – Long Black Coat to conquer the cold in style. Ditch those impractical floor-scrapers that you see on the runway and opt for a manageable ankle-hovering piece. Alongside this sleek piece of outerwear, which was spotted at Givenchy’s Holiday campaign, other fashion houses like Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada are also promising winter styles that won’t tire before Christmas comes knocking and will keep you in good style for many seasons to come.

Scarf swathes: blanket-sized scarves

Welcome the return of oversized, blanket-sized scarves this winter season. A bold statement piece, these are like turtle shawls but with more practicality which allows them to be draped in different styles. Channel Michael Kors with a casually slung muted hue or take a page from the bold playbooks of Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Gabriela Hearst with vibrant prints and fuller-coverage drapes. There’s winter fashion inspiration aplenty on the internet to follow.

Beanie, boy! The ultimate winter fashion fashion accessory

Once a mid-sized trawlerman vessel, now a luxury liner embraced by big brands – the beanie is the ultimate winter accessory to defy dropping temperatures. From Fendi’s abstract Lego head-y designs to Gucci’s craft ale-expert aesthetic, these tiny beanies will help you make a big fashion statement. Get fully on board with this trend, which has been spotted rocking runways for Gucci, Fendi, Bode, Stussy, and many more luxury brands this season.

Red alert: colour of the season

Red is not just a colour; it’s an energy boost for your Christmas and New Year’s outfits. Spotted as trends for Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Prada – it’s time to inject that vibrant pop into your winter wardrobe. And, we are not talking about the soft or crimson red; we are talking about deep scarlet here. It’s just the energy you need to get through the frosty months ahead.

Cadbury purple: For those who dare

Another hot winter fashion colour trend this season is the futuristic Cadbury purple that’s been spotted on the runways of brands like Burberry and Fendi. While unconventional and a bolder choice for men’s fashion, this hue is perfect for those who dare. Start small with a jumper and then graduate with a purple tweed coat to have fun with this winter trend. It’s time to rethink your colour palette.

Liquid metal: shine on

Party season and metallic threads go hand-in-hand. But this season, prepare for a metallic takeover that goes beyond shimmer – it’s all about bold placement. Let the metallic sheen drip from every limb; you’ll turn heads even as you embrace the extravagance. Because when it comes to style, sometimes, being extra is exactly right. Shine bright this winter with this trend that’s anything but subtle.

Dark denim: a winter mood

Men have a special affinity for denim, a versatile material that can easily be styled over and over again regardless of the season. This winter, it’s time to put away your light-wash jeans and opt for darker shades of indigo instead. Bringing a sense of fashionable moodiness to winter, darker shades of denim are everything right now. Whether it’s a straight-leg or wider silhouette, dive into the deep blue hues that dominate the fashion scene.

Going all grey: redefining monochromes

When the season goes grey, embrace the chic simplicity of the very colour that stands out in a crowd. Grey is an undeniably chic shade that can turn drab to drama in seconds. Experiment with different combinations – mesh shirts and parkas, turtleneck knits with dude skirts, and beanies with matching boots to work the trend.

Bomber jackets: oversized everything

The staple of all staples, the classic men’s bomber jacket gets a 2023 upgrade with oversized silhouettes, billowing sleeves and contemporary twists. Prada and Raf Simons redefine the norm, while Dolce and Gabbana bring leather bombers with flair. Sign up for this bomber evolution that will hold you in good stead this jacket season. Style one with a hoodie to get your layering game on point.

Channel a biker boy aesthetic

Rev up your style with the biker aesthetic speeding into men’s fashion runways. Racing jackets, leather gloves, and protective trousers have been dominating the runway at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dsquared this season. It’s more than a trend; it’s fashion ruggedness for men who like streetwear, with style.

