New Kicks: Yeezy 380s, sacai x Nike Blazer Lows and other sneakers to cop this week

It’s been barely a week since the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange” launched, but Adidas and Kanye (or, Ye, as he’s now legally known) is already back at it, this time with a vastly different silhouette in not one, but two colourways.

On the other side of the fence sits Chitose Abe and her wildly imaginative reinterpretations of Nike’s icons. This time, however, she’s left the LDWaffles alone, tweaking instead the Blazer Low in three funky colour variations.

Meanwhile, those who can’t wait for fright night come 31 October will enjoy this year’s deceptively mild Air Force 1 special. If you’re a big fan of the outdoors, there’s a pair (or two) of Chuck Taylors made just for you.

sacai x Nike Blazer Low







When: Available now

Shop: Farfetch

Price: From HK$930

Currently one of the hottest Nike collaborators, sacai’s Chitose Abe knows no boundaries when it comes to putting her mark on its iconic sneakers. This week, she’s taking over the Blazer Low by offering a remix in three different versions: British Tan, Magma Orange and Classic Green.

Whichever you choose, expect the shoes to sport layered white midsoles and her signature double lacing and double tongue details. The leather upper will see the Blazer’s usual exposed foam liners, as well as bold accents inspired by original Blazer colourways.

Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 Mid

When: Available now

Shop: Undefeated

Price: HK$850

One of streetwear’s most legendary sneaker gets the chop this season — quite literally. The iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, recognisable for its high top, gets a slight trim this season by LA-based sneaker boutique Undefeated to create a mid-cut silhouette. The sneakers are then rendered in the retailer’s signature tiger camo print in two colourways — “Desert” and “Forest” — to create a shoe that’s worthy of both the streets and the wild outdoors.

Nike Air Force 1 Halloween





When: Available now

Shop: StockX

Price: HK$1,550 at time of publishing

It’s not really spooky season until you’ve carved your pumpkins and unboxed your annual Air Force 1 special. This year, the sneaker comes in a seemingly nondescript black, white and orange colourway, but turn the lights off and daunting, glow-in-the-dark eyes stare back at you from its premium black leather upper.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Stone Salt” and “Pyrite”





When: Available now

Shop: Adidas

Price: HK$1,999

Following a sold-out Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange”, Adidas keeps the momentum going with the Yeezy Boost 380 in two fall-ready colourways: “Stone Salt” and “Pyrite”.

“Stone Salt” is the darker of the two, with a black-based upper that’s accompanied by various shades of grey camo pattern throughout. “Pyrite” sports a lighter shade of dusty grey that’s also accented by digital camo patterns, and is finished with a chalky midsole that complements the shoes’ muted colourway. Both shoes boast full-lengthBOOST cushioning for ultimate comfort.

