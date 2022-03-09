You Need This: Zara’s candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)

What: A pink satin slip dress

Where: Zara

Price: HK$459

Why: There’s something sacred about a viral Zara find. There was that black-and-white polka-dotted dress in 2019 that had its own dedicated Instagram following. Then, there were those high-waisted, wide-legged jeans that also appeared in supermodel Adut Akech’s Vogue 7 Days 7 Looks feature.

Because a viral Zara find attests to virality we, the people, can participate in; attests to cuts of culture that we, the people, are not barred from. Which means no Himalaya Birkins encrusted in diamonds; no Balenciaga-this, Gucci-that.