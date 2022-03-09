Home > Style > Fashion > You Need This: Zara’s candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)
You Need This: Zara's candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)
09 Mar 2022

You Need This: Zara’s candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)

Joey Wong
Editor
You Need This: Zara’s candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)
You Need This: Zara’s candy-pink slip dress (that went viral on TikTok)

Many, many things have to go right for something to become known, let alone manifest virality. You Need This catalogues a collection of things — be it trending TikTok buys or forever Holy Grails — that capture something unknowable in the zeitgeist. But you’ve seen it, you know it and, after encountering it countless times on Instagram, on TikTok and, even, on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, you might just want to buy it.

The ‘You Need This’ Pitch:

What: A pink satin slip dress

Where: Zara

Price: HK$459

Why: There’s something sacred about a viral Zara find. There was that black-and-white polka-dotted dress in 2019 that had its own dedicated Instagram following. Then, there were those high-waisted, wide-legged jeans that also appeared in supermodel Adut Akech’s Vogue 7 Days 7 Looks feature.

Because a viral Zara find attests to virality we, the people, can participate in; attests to cuts of culture that we, the people, are not barred from. Which means no Himalaya Birkins encrusted in diamonds; no Balenciaga-this, Gucci-that.

Why (cont’d): Beyond its viral hold — the hashtag #ZaraPinkDress was reported to have over 1.7 million views on TikTok — this slip dress ticks a lot of boxes. The slip dress, as a genre, is something safe; something relatively uncontroversial; something that pretty much looks good on bodies of all sizes and shapes. This Zara version adds to the familiarity with trend-forward winks, like the contoured bust re: lingerie details or the strappy, cut-out back that makes the simple silhouette a lot more interesting.

And the colour! You never know when you’re going to need a Barbie costume. Might as well have one steamed and on-call.

GET IT HERE

And Just In Case It Sells Out, Here Are Some Other Pink Slip Dresses:

Header and featured images courtesy of Zara

Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
