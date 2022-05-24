facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic
‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic
Style
24 May 2022 11:27 AM

‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic

Joey Wong
Editor
‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic
Style
‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic

Zara taps RHUDE’s Rhuigi Villaseñor for RHU — “Redesigning Human Uniform”; mind the acronym — a designer capsule that races fast, fast, fast towards leisure and luxury without, forgive me, an exceedingly rude price tag.

It’s been known: Rhuigi Villaseñor likes the finer things in life. As Bally’s current Creative Director, RHUDE’s founder and, new on the roster, a Zara collaborator, Villaseñor has been called everything from the “pioneer of of modern streetwear” to “an international man of luxury”; a man who knows his mega-cars, his bespoke tailoring and his Patek Phillippes. A collaboration with Zara, though, does one better: it opens up Villaseñor’s cool prep-street aesthetic to a brand-new market.

Zara x Rhuigi’s RHU collection:

You may also like…

The RHU collection is described by the respective brands as “…a boundary-breaking new collection […] that ventures beyond traditional menswear codes in an exercise of total freedom of expression through style. A Rhuigi x Zara project about evolving towards new sportswear interpretations driven by youthful spirit and accessible to all.” In short, expect camp-collared shirts printed over with drippy, trippy patterns that look pulled from the innards of lava lamp; windbreakers in the collection’s recurring shade of turquoise; bucket hats, of course; and polo shirts. Lots of polo shirts.

Unlike RHUDE’s cut-and-sew staples that could run up four racks, easy, Villaseñor’s Zara threads introduce his loud, athletic, Ivy Leaguer Gone Wild, prints-heavy style at prices that start at HK$79 (for striped socks). If you’re feeling especially spendy, this leather varsity bomber, the most expensive thing on the roster, is just a casual HK$1,499. Not bad.

Shop Zara’s RHU collection by Rhuigi Villaseñor here

Shopping Menswear Fashion Collaboration ZARA Rhude Zara collaborations Rhuigi Villaseñor
Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
Style Fashion Beauty Culture Hong Kong
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.