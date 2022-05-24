‘Lab Report: Zara’s Rhuigi collab is preppy, sporty and psychedelic

Zara taps RHUDE’s Rhuigi Villaseñor for RHU — “Redesigning Human Uniform”; mind the acronym — a designer capsule that races fast, fast, fast towards leisure and luxury without, forgive me, an exceedingly rude price tag.

It’s been known: Rhuigi Villaseñor likes the finer things in life. As Bally’s current Creative Director, RHUDE’s founder and, new on the roster, a Zara collaborator, Villaseñor has been called everything from the “pioneer of of modern streetwear” to “an international man of luxury”; a man who knows his mega-cars, his bespoke tailoring and his Patek Phillippes. A collaboration with Zara, though, does one better: it opens up Villaseñor’s cool prep-street aesthetic to a brand-new market.

Zara x Rhuigi’s RHU collection:

The RHU collection is described by the respective brands as “…a boundary-breaking new collection […] that ventures beyond traditional menswear codes in an exercise of total freedom of expression through style. A Rhuigi x Zara project about evolving towards new sportswear interpretations driven by youthful spirit and accessible to all.” In short, expect camp-collared shirts printed over with drippy, trippy patterns that look pulled from the innards of lava lamp; windbreakers in the collection’s recurring shade of turquoise; bucket hats, of course; and polo shirts. Lots of polo shirts.

Unlike RHUDE’s cut-and-sew staples that could run up four racks, easy, Villaseñor’s Zara threads introduce his loud, athletic, Ivy Leaguer Gone Wild, prints-heavy style at prices that start at HK$79 (for striped socks). If you’re feeling especially spendy, this leather varsity bomber, the most expensive thing on the roster, is just a casual HK$1,499. Not bad.

Shop Zara’s RHU collection by Rhuigi Villaseñor here