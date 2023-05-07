Fragment design dresses the Converse Weapon with its winning colorway

Hiroshi Fujiwara has just teased a new colorway of the Converse Weapon that bears a familiar color scheme. Mimicking the colors of fragment’s popular Air Jordan 1 and Travis Scott collabs, the high-top sneaker features the same colorblocked panels of blue, black, and white.

In keeping with the momentum of recent popular Converse Weapon releases, like the Rick Owens TURBOWPN, this release utilises the winning formula of its collaborator and combines it with the basketball silhouette’s iconic design.

Blue makes its way on the collar, tongue tag, and converse side branding, while black appears on the toe box, laces, and on the support panels. The midsole is finished in sail to distinguish itself from the the white uppers. As will similar fragment collabs, this pair will also see a debossed lightning bolt motif at the lateral side of the heel. Those interested in these can expect them to drop on May 11 at select Converse retailers for $140 USD.

(Images: Converse)