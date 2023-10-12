facebook
Another Futura x Nike Dunk Low could be on the way
12 Oct 2023 06:09 PM

Another Futura x Nike Dunk Low could be on the way

Ambrose Leung

Futura and Nike could be back from another take on the Dunk Low. While not confirmed by Nike, Instagram user and retail store @prvt.selection shared a teaser with the caption “F*ck it WORLDS FIRST LOOK NIKE SB dunk Low x FUTURA #NIKE #DUNK #SBDUNK #FUTURA”

Moving away from the neon colours seen in the more recent Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low UNC, this colourway takes us back to the early 2000s and is reminiscent to the “Paris” Dunk with elements of the Unkle Dunk High. Apart from the colorblocked Swoosh and tan heel panel, the sneaker is a blend of colours.

From the image, we see that the inner panels arrive in mesh material while the ankle, eyestay, and toe cap are covered in Futura’s signature artwork in shades of blue, green, and red. The artist’s signature can be found at the heel and other details like multicoloured laces, special tongue tag, and translucent icy-blue outsole enhance to collaborative spirit of the shoe.

There no news on pricing or availability, but the account suggests that this will be a 2024 release. Elsewhere in footwear, here were the most anticipated sneaker launches of September 2023.

(Image: @prvt.selection)

