Gisele Bündchen’s latest LV campaign brings the summer heat

LV taps Gisele Bündchen to star in its latest Horizons Never End campaign. When we think of summer, what comes to mind are sunny beaches, endless miles of blue ocean, and a general feeling of pure, undomesticated bliss. That’s exactly what Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign encapsulates, with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen fronting the ads for the fashion house’s Horizon 55 suitcase.

Entitled “Horizons Never End”, the bright, summery campaign features shots by British photographer Glen Luchford. Bündchen heated it up along the sandy Miami coast, allowing viewers a glimpse into her love for frequent travel.

The Horizon 55, dusky brown and emblazoned with the Italian luxury brand’s signature monogram pattern, took the spotlight as the supermodel wheeled it across the sun-soaked floors of an opulent hotel. Taking a seat on the suitcase, Bündchen relaxed as she faced a view of the blazing horizon.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Jackson Wang, the mother-of-two is the latest to join a list of stars with their own campaigns for Louis Vuitton. In Bündchen’s version, we see the supermodel shining light on the needs of frequent jet-setters such as herself, honouring the introduction of LV’s iconic logo onto the brand’s ultra-lightweight suitcase model.

Bündchen, who ranked high on Forbes’ list of the most well-paid models worldwide from 2002 to 2016, was also the face of LV’s campaign for its Yayoi Kusama collection earlier in January. The position marked the supermodel’s first since her divorce from her ex-husband Tom Brady in October 2022.

The supermodel shares two children with the former NFL player, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. On top of working from her current home base in Florida, she has been focusing on spending time with her children.

In an interview with People in May, Bündchen said that she was “loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home.”

“I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that,” she added. “[The kids and I] love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together.”