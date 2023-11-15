Here are the winners for GPHG 2023

GPHG (Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève) 2023 has concluded and the winners have been announced.

Under the Foundation of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève that was founded in 2011, the ceremony celebrates a yearly selection of timepieces, sorted in various categories, including the coveted Aiguille d’Or prize.

The award show in horology celebrates not only timekeepers in the jewellery department but also interesting clocks and instruments. Some of the interesting winners were names like Christopher Ward with its “PETITE AIGUILLE” prize. This year’s watch from CW, the C1 Bel Canto, redefined the price point for a mechanical chiming watch. Offered in fun colours with a substantial level of detail.

Looking to highlight this year’s outstanding watches, a total of 18 categories for watches were awarded and can be found below:

-“AIGUILLE D’OR” GRAND PRIX – Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Ultra-Complication Universelle RD#4

-LADIES’ WATCH PRIZE – Piaget Hidden Treasures

-LADIES’ COMPLICATION WATCH PRIZE – Dior Montres Grand Soir Automate Etoile de Monsieur Dior

-MEN’S COMPLICATION WATCH PRIZE – Voutilainen World Timer

-ICONIC WATCH PRIZE – Ulysse Nardin Freak One

-TOURBILLON WATCH PRIZE – Laurent Ferrier Grand Sport Tourbillon Pursuit

-CALENDAR AND ASTRONOMY WATCH PRIZE – Bovet 1822 Récital 20 Astérium

-CHRONOGRAPH WATCH PRIZE – Petermann Bédat Chronographe rattrapante

-SPORTS WATCH PRIZE – Tudor Pelagos 39

-JEWELLERY WATCH PRIZE – Bulgari Serpenti Cleopatra

-ARTISTIC CRAFTS WATCH PRIZE Piaget Altiplano Métiers d’Art – Undulata

-“PETITE AIGUILLE” PRIZE – Christopher Ward London C1 Bel Canto

-CHALLENGE WATCH PRIZE – Raymond Weil Millésime automatic small seconds

-MECHANICAL CLOCK PRIZE – L’Epée 1839 Time Fast II Chrome

-CHRONOMETRY PRIZE – Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 3SPC

-“HOROLOGICAL REVELATION” PRIZE – Simon Brette Chronomètre Artisans

-AUDACITY PRIZE – Maison Alcée Persée Azur

-INNOVATION PRIZE – Hautlence Sphere Series 1

*SPECIAL JURY PRIZE – Svend Andersen and Vincent Calabrese

Elsewhere, Tudor’s shrunken Pelagos proves that less is more, as the 39mm dive watch in grade 2 titanium takes home the Sports prize — proving it is the tool watch of 2023. Winning the main “AIGUILLE D’OR” prize, Audemars Piguet demonstrated its watchmaking prowess with the Code 11.59 Ultra-Complication Universelle RD#4. This watch has every function under the sun with its 40 functions and 23 complications. This watch alone involved seven years of work from Audemars Piguet’s dedicated team of engineers, designers, watchmakers, and craftspeople.

Head to GPHG to view the entire list of winners.