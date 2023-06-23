GROSPORTS celebrates America’s pastime for “Off the Field” collection

Hong Kong’s GROCERY has just released the second installment to its activewear line, GROSPORTS.

Moving away from its last drop focusing on the outdoors and the sport of Basketball, this new GROSPORTS collection narrows in on America’s pastime — baseball. Titled “Off the Field,” the collection is comprised of baseball jerseys, paneled logo shorts, college baseball T-shirts, and a cotton spandex-blend T-shirt.

Reinterpreting classics, each piece emphasizes quality and comfort for everyday wear. In the collection, traditional materials are mixed with technical fabrics and updated cuts for a more modern fit.

Baseball fans will notice the new GROSPORTS logo that has been inspired by the MLB team the New York Yankees. Other details in the collection can be seen in the wash application on the heavyweight 280 GSM baseball-inspired college T-shirt, and in the embroidery found on the baseball jersey.

Those interested in the new GROSPORTS baseball-inspired collection can find it over at GROCERY with prices ranging from HK$390 to HK$680. Each of the items just recently dropped and their online store still carries a bit of the past basketball-inspired collection.

Check out the full lookbook above for GROSPORTS’ “Off the Field” collection.

(Images: GROCERY)