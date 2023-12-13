GROSPORTS drops FW23 Project 003 “G.R.F.C.” collection

GROCERY’s latest instalment to its activewear line, GROSPORTS, brings together comfort and style to football.

While their previous collections have focused on outdoors, basketball, and baseball. This time, GROSPORTS takes on football jerseys and kits with their signature minimalist oversized look. Join “G.R.F.C.” and sport their long-sleeve jerseys, half-zip sweater, parka jacket, and other essentials.

Each piece is designed with technical fabric to ensure you can score some goals while looking effortlessly stylish. The Cotton Paneled Jersey Long Top (HK$550) diverges from the traditional polyester and features the GRFC and GROSPORTS logos embroidered on the chest. Stay warm on the field in the Half-Zip Sweater (HK$690) with its drop shoulder cut and terry cotton interior and finish your look with the Warm-Up Hooded Parka Jacket (HK$1,090) featuring a two-way zip closure and elasticised cuffs with velcro tabs.

Shop the collection at GROCERY’s online store or in their Mongkok showroom with prices ranging from HK$390 to HK$1,090. While browsing, you can also check out other GROSPORTS pieces from the previous “Off the Field” collection or their essentials. See the full lookbook above.

GROCERY, Room C, 6/F, Famous Horse Centre, 1145-1153 Canton Road, Mongkok

(Images: GROSPORTS / GROCERY)