GrowthRing & Supply collaborates with 59tattoo for new overprint shirts

GrowthRing & Supply (GRS) is teaming up with Marcus Yuen of 59tattoo for its collaboration initiative “Project Rising” to release two Hong Kong tattoo-style overprint shirts.

Since 2020, GrowthRing & Supply has been releasing various multi-disciplinary collaborations with artists like the Japanese graphic designer Kosuke Kawamura and photographer Daido Moriyama. These projects were created with the aim to celebrate and advocate various forms of art and culture across the globe.

As a brand, GrowthRing & Supply revisits Hong Kong’s rich entertainment and cultural roots, and encapsulates it into its “Project Rising” and “Together we will rise again” brand identity.

For this new collaboration, GRS teams up with 59tattoo’s Marcus Yuen. Marcus Yuen has a distinctive Hong Kong tattoo art style, as he uniquely combines traditional Hong Kong and American tattoo styles. The two cultures blend well together to create his one-and-only Hong Kong tattoo designs.

The collaboration features two shirts, “Dragon Phoenix Overprint” and “Dragon In Clouds Overprint,” both priced at $1,680 HKD. The shirts are photo overprint shirts that utilize a high-quality printing technology process by GrowthRing & Supply.

If you want to get your hands on the items before stock runs out, set a timer for HKT 00:00 on June 24. This pre-order is limited to 100 pieces. The general sale, also with extremely limited quantity, will be available for purchase from June 26, HKT 00:00. The series in collaboration with 59tattoo will also have other joint products in the future so stay tuned for more updates on GRS’ website.