GrowthRing & Supply releases new caps and WMT watch for “Faded” capsule

GrowthRing & Supply has just release their latest capsule with WMT. The capsule features a cap and watch as part of its “Faded” series.

Coming off partnerships with Kosuke Kawamura, Charmaine Fong and 3Keung, this ninth drops sees GrowthRing & Supply join forces again with WMT for an tropical timepiece and aged cap.

Telling the story of how everything fades over time, including memories that were once dazzling moments, this capsule looks on the brighter side of things. True, memories may fade but they remain deeply ingrained in our lives — making us who we are. The capsule celebrates the ravages of time and the beauty that rises from it.

As founder Kenji Wong puts it, “Let us cherish these faded beautiful memories and continue to strive, courageously embracing new challenges, so that today’s time can shine with even more brilliance. Because in the fading process, we find growth and discover our true selves.”

The first item from the capsule is the WMT “Chinese Date Type 1979 Faded Dial Dragon Edition.” Each piece is unique and sees a gold-tone case and bracelet and an optional two-tone leather strap. Each watch has a dial that has been weathered, and sees a dragon motif at the 6 o’clock position as well as a Chinese date wheel.

Echoing the faded design is a new colorway for GrowthRing & Supply’s classic “Kowloon” and “Kowloon City” quilted cap. This cap is washed by hand for a faded appearance and texture.

The watch is limited to 100 peices and will retail for $4,999 HKD while the caps and leather strap are priced at $680 HKD and $880 HKD, respectively. Head over to GRS to learn more.

(Images: GRS)