facebook
Home > Style > GrowthRing & Supply releases new caps and WMT watch for “Faded” capsule
GrowthRing & Supply releases new caps and WMT watch for “Faded” capsule
Style
09 Jun 2023 04:53 PM

GrowthRing & Supply releases new caps and WMT watch for “Faded” capsule

Ambrose Leung

GrowthRing & Supply has just release their latest capsule with WMT. The capsule features a cap and watch as part of its “Faded” series.

Coming off partnerships with Kosuke Kawamura, Charmaine Fong and 3Keung, this ninth drops sees GrowthRing & Supply join forces again with WMT for an tropical timepiece and aged cap.

Telling the story of how everything fades over time, including memories that were once dazzling moments, this capsule looks on the brighter side of things. True, memories may fade but they remain deeply ingrained in our lives — making us who we are. The capsule celebrates the ravages of time and the beauty that rises from it.

As founder Kenji Wong puts it, “Let us cherish these faded beautiful memories and continue to strive, courageously embracing new challenges, so that today’s time can shine with even more brilliance. Because in the fading process, we find growth and discover our true selves.”

The first item from the capsule is the WMT “Chinese Date Type 1979 Faded Dial Dragon Edition.” Each piece is unique and sees a gold-tone case and bracelet and an optional two-tone leather strap. Each watch has a dial that has been weathered, and sees a dragon motif at the 6 o’clock position as well as a Chinese date wheel.

Echoing the faded design is a new colorway for GrowthRing & Supply’s classic “Kowloon” and “Kowloon City” quilted cap. This cap is washed by hand for a faded appearance and texture.

The watch is limited to 100 peices and will retail for $4,999 HKD while the caps and leather strap are priced at $680 HKD and $880 HKD, respectively. Head over to GRS to learn more.

(Images: GRS)

WMT GrowthRing & Supply GRS
GrowthRing & Supply releases new caps and WMT watch for “Faded” capsule

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.