Tyson Yoshi joins GRS for “Not A Gym Company” capsule

Tyson Yoshi and his gym “Not A Gym Company” has just teased their upcoming capsule with GrowthRing & Supply. A staple in Hong Kong for promoting culture and talent in the city, GRS is rising again, but this time joined by Tyson Yoshi.

The independent artist adds his personal flair, combining GrowthRing & Supply’s signature “Kowloon” branding with Not A Gym Company’s cross motif. Even the slogans are joined in the capsule’s “We build armour We rise again” branding. Ideal for warming up, the hoodie and shorts can be worn to and from the gym, while the tank top is perfect for the Hong Kong heat.

The collection spans GRS’s popular Sun Faded Zip Up Hoodies, Sun Faded Sweat Shorts, and Kowloon caps and tank tops. Both the Sun Faded items see details like loose and relaxed cuts inspired by the ’80s, both machine and hand embroidery, and finally the signature heavy wash with sun exposure treatment for a worn look.

Limited to 100 pieces, the GrowthRing & Supply (GRS) x Tyson Yoshi Not A Gym Company capsule will launch a pre-order starting July 17 on grs.club at 12:00 a.m. Stock is estimated to arrive mid August. Those looking for their next set of workout gear can catch the drop tomorrow.