GrowthRing & Supply joins vinavast and LoneOnes for “Dragon Bell”

GrowthRing & Supply is back with another culture-packed collaboration. This time around the Hong Kong-based label is celebrating its 10th anniversary with long-standing silver jewellery designer Leonard Kamhout, and fellow HK outpost vinavast.

Purveyors in collectible silver accessories, vinavast has been bringing some of the rarest pieces from designers from across the globe. LoneOnes has long been popular in the Japanese market and its Crane Bell has been a fan favourite for those in the scene and one of its signature designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GrowthRing & Supply (@growthringsupply)

Leonard Kamhout, the founder of LoneOnes, is recognised in the silver jewellery circle for his work, and was in fact, the original designer of Chrome Hearts. For this 10-year celebration from GRS, the piece released is a special take on the Crane Bell design but adds a bit of Hong Kong influence in the form of a dragon motif.

The Dragon Bell maintains the bell’s chime for good luck and blessings. Traditionally, the ring of these small bells was said to have the power to purify the soul and dispel evil. For this release, GrowthRing & Supply has brought on singer and actress Charmaine Fong to model the collection in its lookbook.

Those looking for this limited LoneOnes Dragon Ball can find it now over at vinavast in both a small and medium size. Prices range from HKD5,100 to HKD6,800.