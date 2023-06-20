Take a look at Gucci’s eclectic Spring/Summer 2024 collection

The iconic Gucci Horsebit Loafer just had its 70th birthday! To commemorate the significant milestone, the revered Italian fashion house not only released its upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection but also hosted a dazzling celebration to kick off Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week.

Taking place at the art space Spazio Maiocchi, the event incorporated a range of immersive experiences curated by Alessio Ascari, the artistic director of the venue. In what was coined the Gucci Horsebeat Society, various art installations, live-action performances, videos, and more exhibitions transformed the interior of the space.

Art pieces by 10 emerging artists featured images that explored largely digital realms, playing with Gucci’s signature horsebit, one of the brand’s most recognisable motifs.

On top of the festivities, Gucci hasn’t forgotten to highlight the new Spring/Summer 2024 collection. A digital lookbook reveals a unique blend between the House’s rich heritage and newfound design elements, as established silhouettes are reinvented while contemporary ideas are complimented with traces of the past.

In addition to elongating the House’s classic suit silhouettes, the union between old and new becomes immediately evident in the collection’s checkered grey suit. Upon first glance, the matching suit is all sartorial elegance, featuring a conventional cut, but the addition of a vest top underneath spices the look up in a subtle way.

Matching sets feature a broad range of motifs – bold, silver-white Horsebits across a canvas of black; the Gucci logo, printed on blue-grey denim or warped in a way that makes your head spin; or in the case of the most memorable look, the surfaces of a sparkling disco ball.

The newest collection is truly a little bit of everything, stirring up excitement for the runway debut of the luxury house’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. It seems that he’s already making his style known, so to see the looks for yourself, check out Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection above. Until then, keep your ears open for more updates on Milan Fashion Week SS24.

