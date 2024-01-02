Welcome the Year of the Dragon with Gucci’s new collection

With Lunar New Year is coming in just a few more weeks, Gucci has launched its annual capsule collection celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

Dragons and archival motifs are heavily featured in Gucci’s latest collection with a little something for everyone, making pieces in the collection the perfect choice for a gift to your loved ones or yourself for the festivities.

If you’re wondering what to wear for your Lunar New Year fit, then look no further. Choose from numerous pieces in bright red to bring in the good fortune or opt for items clad in floral prints and other seasonal motifs set on a creamy white background for a more subdued and elegant look. Complete your fit with the new rendition of the Dionysus bag, on which ivory leather is topped with a red chain print and interlocking dragons forming the iconic GG.

Previously, Gucci collaborated with Mickey Mouse and Doraemon to celebrate Lunar New Year. This time, you can treat yourself with adorable baby dragons adorning the GG Supreme print on bags and wallets. You can also wear the mythical creatures on shirts, sweaters, and vests for a variety of looks. Check out the full collection here.

(Images: Gucci)