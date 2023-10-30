H. Moser & Cie. celebrates the lunar calendar with Endeavour Chinese Calendar Limited Edition

H. Moser & Cie. has just unveiled an inventive new complication for its Endeavour line of watches.

Named the Endeavour Chinese Calendar Limited Edition, H. Moser has worked with its partner, Agenhor SA, to produce a new watch that combines the Chinese lunisolar calendar with the solar-only Gregorian calendar. As another nod to the Chinese culture, the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac are displayed alongside the moon phases.

Requiring an adjustment only every 12 years, the Endeavour Chinese Calendar Limited Edition unites the sun and moon, combining elements of the solar and lunar calendars, calculated separately, and synchronising them.

It is East-meets-West as both the Gregorian calendar and the Chinese calendar come together on the dial on two tracks for a lunisolar calendar. The complexity of the watch is realised when you account for the lunar system which sees months with 29 or 30 days, in keeping with the phases of the moon, which takes 29.53 days to orbit the Earth. This means that a lunar year lasts an average of 354.36 days, or 10.88 days fewer than a solar year. To avoid an excessive discrepancy with the solar year, lunisolar calendars have a 13th month every two to three years. These months are known as “embolismic” and are added to keep the lunar years aligned with the four seasons.

In fine detail, the Endeavour Chinese Calendar Limited Edition is able to indicate this extra month. In total, the watch can accurately display the Chinese lunisolar months and their duration, the embolismic months, the Chinese lunisolar year and the corresponding animal of the Chinese zodiac, the moon phases, and the dates of the Gregorian calendar for 12 years.

The watch sits at 40mm in case size and is made of 5N red gold with a Midnight Blue fumé dial. Limited to 100 pieces worldwide, the Endeavour Chinese Calendar Limited Edition model will be available from H. Moser & Cie.’s partner network worldwide.