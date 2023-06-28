H. Moser & Cie. releases new boutique edition Streamliner for Hong Kong and Shanghai

H. Moser & Cie. has just unveiled a new boutique exclusive Streamliner watch in celebration of its new locations in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

This Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic comes in red gold which is a change from the watch’s customary steel material. Fans will also notice that the metal bracelet has been swapped out for a rubber strap that mimics the texture of canvas.

The integrated rubber strap combined with the 5N red gold works well with the Matrix Green dial of the watch, giving it an entirely new look that is both elegant and sporty — a watch that feels right at home for Hong Kong’s hot and humid weather.

On the movement side, you’ll notice that the metal has been given a highly contemporary finish that is overall a few shades darker thanks to an anthracite grey rhodium-plating. The calibre HMC 907 was developed by partner company AGENHOR, and features a 72-hour power reserve, H. Moser & Cie. stripes angled at 45°, and the relocation of the oscillating weight to allow for the appreciation of the operation of the chronograph and its column wheel.

For maximum visibility, contrasting colours have been used for the inner and outer tracks while a large three-dimensional “60” numeral dominates the dial as a nod towards the stopwatches of the sixties and seventies. Night time visibility is equally impressive on this watch as the hands have been fitted with Globolight® inserts. This H. Moser & Cie. boutique exclusive is priced at $67,000 USD (~$523,990 HKD).

(Images: H. Moser & Cie.)