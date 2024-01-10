New Hello Kitty Crocs are arriving on January 17

The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty. In this special year, Hello Kitty and Crocs have created a pair of new co-branded clogs. Based on Crocs’ basic Classic Clog, the footwear features the familiar red, blue, and white, representative of Hello Kitty, across its soft, bouncy uppers.

The body and outsole arrive in white while the midsole is aqua blue, and the heel pull is in red. The design effectively conveys the cute image of Hello Kitty to consumers in a simple way. Finally, the upper is embellished with Hello Kitty cat ears and bows, with the classic Hello Kitty logo printed on the heel pull and insole, highlighting the characteristics of this lovely kitten.

Crocs is the world’s leading manufacturer of innovative casual footwear and a fan favourite for providing comfort and style to consumers of all ages and genders. With the motto “everyone should be comfortable in their own shoes,” Crocs is constantly striving to be more sustainable and inclusive.

Crocs is famous for its classic comfort clogs. This time, these family-friendly Hello Kitty clogs will be available at select retailers including Foot Locker on 17 January 2024 and are available in all sizes. The price for women is USD$70, USD$55 for juniors, and USD$50 for infants and toddlers.

Images: Crocs