How to elevate your autumn fashion game with pieces from your summer wardrobe

September is here, and you know what that means – it’s time to plan your holiday outfits and play around with some autumn fashion! Get those vibrant swimsuits and comfy chunky sandals ready for some serious fun in the sun. But don’t forget, as summer winds down, it’s also the perfect moment to start transitioning your wardrobe into cosy seasonal vibes.

During times of change, your wardrobe essentials become your trusty companions. Think tailored clothing, versatile light jackets, and a good pair of boots. You can mix and match these items individually or layer them for different looks.

Switching your beloved summer favourites into your fall wardrobe is a smart way to maximise your clothing options, all while keeping your autumn fashion comfy and on point. Let’s dive into some tips on how to do it.

Layering is key

Begin with your summer essentials, like a sundress, tank top, or shorts, as your foundation. Now, let’s layer up for that snug feeling! Think about throwing on cardigans, jumpers, blazers, or denim jackets. They not only keep you warm but also bring that perfect autumn fashion flair to your ensemble.

Swap out your sandals for closed-toe shoes or ankle boots. These provide better insulation for your feet in cooler weather. Consider wearing thicker socks or tights under your summer dresses or skirts to keep your legs warm.

Accessorise

Accessories like scarves, hats, and gloves can instantly make your outfit feel more autumnal. Opt for fall colours and materials like wool or leather. Statement belts can cinch in loose summer dresses to create a more fitted look suitable for fall.

Fall hues

Incorporate season appropriate colours into your autumn fashion looks. Earthy tones like rust, olive green, mustard, and deep burgundy are perfect for the season. Use your summer staple as a pop of colour in an otherwise autumn-coloured outfit.

Mix and match

Combine your summer staples with fall-specific clothing items. For example, pair a summer skirt with a cosy sweater or a summer tank top with high-waisted jeans. Experiment with different textures, such as mixing lightweight summer fabrics with heavier fall textiles like corduroy or flannel.

Consider outerwear

You’ll need a suitable jacket or coat when the weather gets colder. A classic denim or leather jacket can work well over many summer staples.

Trench coats, puffer jackets, or wool coats are also excellent choices, depending on the formality of the occasion.

Don’t ditch the pants

If you love wearing shorts in the summer, transition to fall by pairing them with tights or leggings underneath. This not only adds warmth but also allows you to wear your favourite shorts into the cooler months.

Autumn fashion: Experiment with textures

Incorporate fall textures like suede, knit, or faux fur into your outfit. For example, a suede skirt or a knitted top can instantly make a summer piece feel more autumn fashion-appropriate.

Seasonal prints

Opt for prints associated with autumn, such as plaid, houndstooth, or animal prints. These can add a touch of fall flair to your outfit.

Adapt for comfort

Make sure you’re comfortable in your outfit. If it’s a particularly chilly day, add a thermal layer underneath your clothing to stay warm while still looking stylish.

(Main and featured image: lalalalisa_m/ Instagram)