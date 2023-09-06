A Comprehensive guide to styling accessories Like BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK isn’t only a top-tier pop idol of our era; she’s also a true trendsetter in the fashion world. For fans, exploring her Instagram feed reveals not just her exceptional music talent, but also her distinct, down-to-earth fashion sense, especially with accessories. Read on to find out about how to style accessories like Jennie of Blackpink.

More often than not, BLACKPINK’s Jennie accessories and looks are a nod to catwalk trends. Consider the bows adorning her hair, or how she effortlessly incorporates a baguette bag into her casual outfits, a major trend from the previous year. Moreover, her outfits consistently serve as captivating conversation starters.

Ahead, we decode Jennie’s underrated accessories which deserve all the attention. Plus, tips to style yourself just like the BLACKPINK star.

How to style your accessories like Jennie of BLACKPINK

Tiny handbags

A handbag might be your ride-or-die for storing all your essentials, sentimental trinkets, and dreams. But, you can’t deny that these itty-bitty shoulder bags make a serious statement too. We love how BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s powder blue shoulder bag in a boxy shape elevates her attire seamlessly.

Sparkly shoes

In the autumn/winter/spring 2022 season, we saw many Mary Jane flats on runways from Bottega Veneta to Prada, as well as from cult designers like the Row, Khaite, Alaia, and more. For the summer 2023 season, the classic Mary Jane sheds its old-school connotations and is available in a sparkly option. Cue: This pair is from BLACKPINK’s Jennie accessories collection of standout shoes. Adding Mary Janes to your collection is a smart move, as these shoes exude both a timeless and a contemporary vibe.

Heart-shaped trinkets

The rise of Barbiecore aesthetics has firmly established heart-shaped jewellery as one of the biggest jewellery trends of 2023.

What’s truly captivating is that it has shed its overly sweet connotations and embraced a grunge-inspired vibe. Jennie takes heart jewellery to a whole new level of cool by pairing it with a white corset and a laser-cut top. The ensemble strikes a balance between femininity and edginess, with the silver heart necklace adding a striking touch of sophistication to her fashion game.

Mixing and matching metals

Speaking of jewellery, another big trend that has been reigning is the art of mixing various metals. When gold and silver come together — not only does it look chic but is also personal because you thoughtfully wear pieces. Here BLACKPINK’s Jennie is seen mixing various necklaces in golden and silver to match with her basic T-shirt and jeans.

Hat trick

When it comes to rescuing a bad hair day, a fantastic head accessory is your secret weapon. Enter Jennie’s pastel pink bowler hat – the ideal solution. This hat effortlessly complements your capsule wardrobe, making it a versatile choice. It’s particularly handy during those days when you’re gently stepping into the fall season. For a standout appearance, consider opting for a printed version, while a classic black bowler hat adds a touch of elegance to your dressier ensembles.

Après-ski shades

BLACKPINK’s Jennie loves her hats, but what we truly like is the addition of ski sunglasses. Throw some shade in the air with a pair of Bold and clear ski sunglasses — there is something for everyone. The futuristic design of ski sunglasses not only offers extra shade but is also like a piece of art. It’s not just about altering your perspective of the world – your choice of eyewear also shapes how others perceive you. It’s a subtle yet revealing reflection of your true self.

Timeless pearls

Pearls hold a special place in the hearts of BLACKPINK members, and it’s no shocker that Jennie embraces them with delight. These timeless gems never lose their charm and have reemerged in the world of fashion, all thanks to trends like balletcore and cottagecore.

Take a bow

Step aside, hair clips – it’s time for a lineup of hair bows that perfectly complement your outfit. Look to Jennie of BLACKPINK for inspiration, as she effortlessly incorporates three lavender hair bows into her petite hair plait, achieving a chic and tidy look.

Chunky hairbands

Thanks to the resurgence of trends from the early 2000s, thick chunky headbands have become the season’s best lazy person’s favourite hair fad. Wear one on your second, third, or even day four hair to get a sleek look. We suggest investing in extra-flattering headbands in a range of prints, textures, and hues.

Multi-functional belts

Belts are one of the most common accessories in the market, but Jennie showed us a new way to wear them. In a shoot that took place for the release of the band’s debut album, Born Pink, Jennie was photographed wearing a mini dress that was made entirely out of mirror buckle belts. Would you recreate BLACKPINK Jennie’s accessories style?

(Featured and main image: Jennie/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.