28 Apr 2023 12:36 PM

Hyoyeon reveals what she keeps in her bag

Ambrose Leung

Following our digital cover with Hyoyeon, our cover star returns with us to show what she carries with her on the daily inside her bag.

Opening her Marc Jacobs “The Tote Bag,” she reveals her cardholder of choice (as she prefers not to carry any cash), her personalised fragrance holder, and to her surprise, expired hand cream. Moving on, Hyoyeon shares some of her cosmetics which she uses to stay hydrated as well as her serum from d’Alba. Rounding off the assortment of personal effects, Hyo ends things with her snack of choice that she enjoys while on the move — chocolate.

Watch the full video above to learn more.

 

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

