Here’s why Jacob & Co.’s new yellow diamond “Billionaire” watch costs $20 million USD

Jacob & Co. has just taken its Billionaire line of timepieces to the next level with a Yellow Diamond Timeless Treasure version.

Sold with a price tag of $20 million USD, this yellow diamond version, which was unveiled at this year’s Watches and Wonders, is the culmination of three-and-a-half years of work where each of the 425 Asscher-cut yellow diamonds were sourced, matched, cut, and set to form the structure of the watch. A total of 10 gemologists took 880 carats of rough precious stone and ended up with 216.89 carats after each stone was finally cut.

Seraina Wicht, head of gemology at Jacob & Co, comments, “For the Billionaire Timeless Treasure, we were receiving stones one by one, two by two, three at the most. It happened several times that we spent several weeks without receiving a single one that was worthy of the piece.” On top of the 425 Asscher-cut stones, on the case and bracelet, an additional 76 emerald-cut tsavorites frame the movement which is made up of another 57 baguette-cut yellow diamonds.

Powering the watch is Jacob & Co.’s JCAM39 skeletonized hand-wound movement which features a tourbillon, 72 hours of power reserve, and is made with 167 parts in 18-carat yellow gold.

(Images: Jacob & Co.)