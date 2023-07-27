Barbiecore Jewellery: Gorgeous feminine designs that make a statement

When we first saw the trailer for Barbie: The Movie we knew it would be more than just a film. Even before its 21 July release, the hotly-anticipated movie already sparked a massive Barbiecore trend that swept the Internet, taking Tiktok and other social media platforms by storm. It prompted a wave of pink and everything unabashedly feminine across various industries, from beauty to fashion and even watches and hotels. Now that the movie has been garnering rave reviews, there are no signs of Barbie fever going down — and we aren’t complaining.

Everyone’s favourite Mattel doll is making us choose rosy options when it comes to jewellery too. And safe to say, we are here for it. Decked with the likes of rubellite, pink opal, pink tourmaline, garnet and pink spinel, here are 10 Barbiecore fine jewellery pieces that will turn heads just as Barbie does.

Embrace Barbie fever with these Barbiecore fine jewellery pieces

Haywards of Hong Kong

Established in 2006, Haywards of Hong Kong is a boutique jewellery brand that amalgamates European style and Asian craftsmanship together to produce fine jewellery pieces that serve as great conversation starters. Our pick is this minimal and dainty Diamond and Pink Sapphire Ring. The pink sapphires add a hint of Barbie energy to the white gold ring and what we love about this piece is that it can be stacked with other rings like a couple of other simple gold and diamond rings in different widths.

Stephen Webster

London-based luxury jewellery designer Stephen Webster is known not only for his impeccable design sensibilities but also for his traditional craftsmanship and promise to use responsibly and ethically sourced materials.

And this stunning Skyline Cocktail Ring set with a garnet, white diamond pavè, silver diamond, grey spinel baguettes, and black diamond exudes main character energy — just like Barbie. Truly one of its kind, this piece is an heirloom and has the power to elevate any of your ensembles in a split second. Designed for drama and decadence, the Skyline Cocktail Ring will make for a great conversation starter.

Amina Muaddi

The Romanian-Jordanian designer is best known for her embellished, signature flared heels. And today, she is one of the most sought-after footwear designers in the world with a star-studded clientele such as Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna, among others.

However, in 2020 Muaddi launched jewellery and ever since then, the crystal Begum earrings have become a mainstay. Featuring a sunburst design, the earrings come in two sizes and are named after the immensely popular Begum heels. These earrings featuring rose crystals are perfect for a brunch date or paired with classic staples such as a black or white dress.

Sarah Zhuang Jewellery

Although Sarah Zhuang only entered the jewellery scene of Hong Kong some six years ago, today she is one of the most prominent names here thanks to her versatile and elegant transformable creations. Her Lady Rose collection features flora-inspired designs interspersed with crystals and sapphires.

Reminiscent of Zhuang’s wonder for the natural world, the Roses Necklace crafted in pink gold with pink sapphires and diamonds infuses the beauty of nature with old-world charm. It’s truly opulence personified and will make for a great addition to all your blush-hued ensembles.

Tiffany and Co.

If you are a true-blue Tiffany & Co. fan, you’ll know that Elsa Peretti’s iconic designs are as modern today as ever and how much her name carries weight. Even Margot Robbie who’s playing the lead in Barbie: The Movie, wore the iconic bone cuff from Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti’s collection.

A revolutionary at heart, Peretti’s designs were a fresh change from the ornamental and decadent style that signified what luxury meant in the jewellery world. And if you are a woman on the go, then these Open Heart Stud Earrings in rose gold will allure you with their simplicity and timeless vibe.

Versace

This gorgeous satin choker in pink is what Barbie’s dreams are made of. A showstopper in its true sense, the heart-shaped crystals and the mini Medusa stud elevate the basic pink piece. This piece not only screams Barbiecore but the fine jewellery can be easily paired with a bevy of pendant necklaces for a dressier finish.

Prada

The clean finish and the House’s signature logo are what make this a hero piece to add to your collection. And with both Barbiecore and dopamine dressing here to stay, we say that coloured pieces are a sophisticated way to make a statement. Pair this bracelet with a classic tennis bracelet in diamond or gold, or add a pink sapphire bracelet because even a monotone look makes for a great result.

Lane Crawford

What’s better than jewellery that is personal and defines who you are? Express your happy-go-lucky self with this sweetheart charm in 18K yellow gold mounted with pavé pink sapphires. It is symbolic and wearable — you can begin by adorning your favourite bracelet with this single gorgeous trinket and then add more based on your mood.

When different charms are strung together, they tell a personal story. With this pretty heart charm, we suggest engraving it with a special date or the name of your Ken, so that you never want to take it off.

Emily P. Wheeler

When creations blend colours, shapes and textures, the result is the perfect amount of playfulness and fun. And these barbiecore fine jewellery earrings are befitting of the statement that ‘more is more’, especailly if you love millennial pink.

Just like Barbie, don’t be afraid of wearing bright shades. If you are a minimalist who loves your muted tones, we highly suggest you dip your toes into colour with this pair of Bernadette Patchwork 18-karat gold earrings that feature pink tourmaline, pink opal, aquamarine, and turquoise against bold, sculptural lines.

Gemella

Thanks to Barbiecore, heart shaped motifs are making a comeback in fine jewellery. Show someone (or yourself) some love with this Gemella necklace set with pink opals and shining diamonds, which is equal parts whimsical yet luxurious.

