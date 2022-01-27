Cuffing Season: 11 ear cuffs for no-pain, no-piercing earscapes

Whether you’re a pierced-and-tattooed cognoscente or an earlobes-only novice, you’d most likely agree: the pain of getting pierced? Barely worth mentioning. It’s over in a second; maybe several if you’re getting a more complex jab. (See: industrial bars. That one hurt.) It’s the aftercare that’s the stuff of nightmares. Solution? Ear cuffs. Hear me out.

A fresh piercing is a throbbing, swollen, possibly soon to be pus-filled (if you’re really unlucky or, god forbid, extremely touchy-feely with your hands) wound. Some piercers recommend the LITHA healing method, which pleads for you to “Leave It The Hell Alone”. Some subscribe to warm saline soaks; others, letting the spray of the shower gently glide over said piercing. It’s a decision that needs to be made between you and your piercer. From there, it’s up to you — and, probably, whatever piercing deity duty bound to curse anyone who dares confuse bumps for keloids — to ward off any incoming infection. Just don’t touch! If you must, wash your hands first!

But the easiest piercing aftercare? Not getting pierced at all. And if you’ve been eying up conch and auricle and helix piercings, here’s a tip from someone who’s also been saving a considerable amount of gems and stones and moodboard imagery into her named-and-categorised Pinterest boards: Consider an ear cuff first. You’d get the look without the pain; without committing to anything semi-permanent; without having to Learn How To Sleep On One Side Only. Then, if you’re still itching for the jab, you’ll know for sure.

Tattoo parlours are closed anyways!

Look Ma, No Holes: