BLACKPINK’s Rosé steals the show at Tiffany & Co’s Lock campaign

New York’s high jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. dropped the first Lock campaign in September 2022 in the US, and it was only on 2 January 2023 that the collection received a global launch. And, Rosé of BLACKPINK dazzles as she becomes the global face of the collection.

The K-pop star is a dreamy vision in a little black dress as she appears in a number of photographs wearing sleek bangles for the gender-fluid collection by the jeweller.

Here’s more about Tiffany & Co’s Lock campaign and Rosé becoming its face

Rosé fronts the Lock campaign

As the face of this new campaign, Rosé is seen sporting shiny diamond bracelets featuring the lock mechanism. The Tiffany & Co. co-ambassador also poses with a male model accentuating the collection’s message of inclusivity. Yet again, personifying the delicate femininity and bold modern spirit of the jewellery maison, the Lock campaign celebrates the brand’s design versatility and paves the way for new inclusions like rings, earrings and necklaces, to be added later this year.

Since April 2021, Rosé is one of the global ambassadors for Tiffany & Co. and made her debut appearance as the face of the brand with the Tiffany Hard Wear Collection. Currently, she is touring the world with BLACKPINK’s Born Pink album.

What is Lock all about?

For this campaign, Tiffany & Co. delved into the pages of its history. The brand’s iconic padlock motif, dating back to the 1800s, became the muse. At that time, the brand made functioning padlocks to help protect personal information and secure dog collars. But, over a decade later it modified the system and incorporated it into jewellery such as bracelets with padlock clasps and padlock brooches.

In the 1990s, Tiffany & Co. reintroduced the padlock mechanism into pendants — the Heart and Key pendant is a classic example. It featured a silver heart pendant with a gold keyhole and was accompanied by a real gold key. Since then, the Lock has become an integral part of the Tiffany & Co. identity.

The Lock campaign

The new collection features a new stylish lock closure reinvented by the maison which swivels and clasps in position marking the perfect blend of functionality and the trademark Tiffany & Co. style.

It comprises bangles in different variations — yellow, rose and white gold, with or without diamonds. However, an Instagram post by the brand suggests, “When it comes to Tiffany Lock — diamonds are optional, but always encouraged.”

