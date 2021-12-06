Cartier’s film ‘Love is All’ is a star-studded affair

Starring Lily Collins, Jackson Wang, Maisie Williams, Troye Sivan and more.

Bringing joy and light this festive season, Cartier presents ‘Love in All’, an unparalleled choral film and a hymn to love that resonate with the brand’s forward codes. It represents the vision of a Maison that celebrates universal and timeless love and aims to share it in a spirit of delight and generosity.

Filmed between Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai, ‘Love is All’ is a testament to family in all its forms. It brings together a number of Friends of the Maison for the first time with an extraordinary cast that includes Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams.









These 12 singular personalities build on each other’s creativity and energy through this joyous hymn, showing how important cultural and artistic diversity is to the vitality of a Maison such as Cartier.

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration. Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy,” muses Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.







Directed by the young British director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, known for her fresh, considered and light-hearted approach, this film reflects what is important to Cartier: the belief that each person’s singularity is enriched by others’, and that these connections reinforce our talents. It is an unreserved statement of appreciation for the arts and for culture from a Maison that knows we must think outside the box, push boundaries and overcome barriers, and anything else that holds back our lives or our desire to free our hearts.

‘Love is All’ is also a significant song choice, a pop melody composed in the 70s by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio. “Everybody’s got to live together”. Cartier’s film shares the universal message behind these warm and joyful lyrics as we celebrate the festive season, the most important time for coming together and celebrating family.

