Classic jewellery pieces you should invest in today

Back in 1971, singer Shirley Bassey sang “Diamonds Are Forever” in the iconic James Bond film of the same name. And may we say that statement has not only stood the test of time but rings true as well when it comes to investment in jewellery. Jewellery is more than just ornamental. It also acts as a conversation starter, is symbolic of heartfelt memories, or can even be an heirloom to pass down to future generations. This is why it is imperative to invest in classic jewellery that’s timelessly chic and never goes out of style.

Investment jewellery: The classic designs everyone should own

Investing in classic jewellery is like investing in fine art. And when you commit to a piece that is vintage and in great condition — its value is only going to increase. According to Bloomberg, “In 2012 a 6.7-carat Kashmir sapphire auctioned for $206,500; last year a similarly sized one was bought for $550,000.”

Ahead, we present eight stunning investment jewellery pieces to hold on to and cherish. These classic jewellery pieces are not only elegant but can be dressed up or down in every way possible and will make for great additions to your luxurious collection.

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Necklace

The Vintage Alhambra Necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels was first created in 1968. An eye-catching piece, it was inspired by the four-leaf clover which is symbolic of love. Crafted in 18k white gold, the bracelet features mother-of-pearl — a stone which is special to the Maison and is produced naturally in certain shells. Pearl diving is dangerous and a flawlessly lustrous mother-of-pearl is almost nearly impossible to find, making this Vintage Alhambra Necklace one of its kind with its soft yet illuminating features.

Get your hands on one and we are certain it will make your investment jewellery collection more covetable than ever. You can also find various iterations of this iconic necklace bedecked with other precious stones such as tiger’s eye, chalcedony, diamond, onyx, and carnelian too.

Cartier Love Bracelet

An easily recognisable piece, Cartier’s Love Bracelet was designed in 1969 and is a testament to Maison’s keen eye for detail. The bracelet features a screw head motif and comes with two removable screws. Interestingly, its concept was inspired by the chastity belt of the Middle Ages.

To put it on, the wearer will have to open the bracelet with a special screwdriver to split the bracelet into two halves, before tightening its screws to fasten it. As it’s intended to be a piece of permanent jewellery for everyday wear, the bracelet can only be unlocked and removed using the same screwdriver. Rumour has it that only couples were allowed to purchase the Love bracelet in pairs when it was first launched. This, however, is no longer the case today. There’s even a legend that some hospitals in New York keep tiny screwdrivers handy, just in case they have to remove the bracelet for patients.

If that seems like way too much commitment, an alternative to consider is the Juste Un Clou bracelet which resembles a nail coiled around the wrist and can be easily put on and taken off.

Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Necklace

The first collection of Serpenti jewels was launched in 1948 but it was during the 1960s that the snake motif was truly cemented as one of Bvlgari’s most iconic and best-selling designs. Thanks to Elizabeth Taylor, who wore a diamond Serpenti watch on the set of the film Cleopatra. Other celebrities spotted wearing similar pieces include pop art legend Andy Warhol who often donned a triple-coil Tubogas-style snake timepiece, and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, where she sported a steel Serpenti watch.

Fast forward to today, the Serpenti motif continues to make headlines and was also worn by Zendaya in 2021 as she walked the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival decked out in the Magnifica Hypnotic necklace that houses a 94-carat emerald.

Bulgari’s Serpenti Viper necklace is our top pick when it comes to a great investment jewellery piece because not only is it timelessly elegant but also visually striking as it coils around the neck representing the sinuosity of the snake. Pictured above is the Serpenti Viper Necklace encrusted with 14.74-carat diamonds and, crafted with intricate scales and designed in white gold. Bulgari continues to reinvent the collection and it presently features earrings, watches, necklaces, and bracelets.

Chopard Happy Heart Earrings

Launched recently in 2022, Chopard’s Happy Heart collection is not only whimsical but joyful too. The range spans necklaces, bracelets and earrings in variations such as in carnelian red, mother-of-pearl, and diamonds. The designs are chic, wearable and versatile, making them perfect for passing down to future generations.

We particularly like the Carnelian red earrings, which feature two hearts that look like butterflies and are crafted using ethically sourced rose gold. What’s not to love about it? The lightness along with the delicacy of the earrings and also the fact that they are sustainable too!

Boucheron Quatre Double White Edition Ring

When impeccable craftsmanship and contemporary art come together, one is bound to have an heirloom worthy of investment. Boucheron first launched its Quatre line in 2004 and almost two decades later, the collection remains popular for its seamless combination of different textures with an understated finish. This ring in white gold and ceramic features a line of diamonds that gives the illusion of wearing multiple bands, and also makes for a great engagement ring too.

Fun fact: Boucheron has long been known for its stringent standards when it comes to selecting diamonds. The Maison has compiled an extensive scale out of 100 for checking that the clarity and colour of the stone are top-notch. If the stone falls below a certain benchmark, Boucheron simply discards the diamond — because even a slightly dull clarity could lead to the jewellery’s value depreciating significantly.

Piaget Sunlight Earrings

Piaget’s Sunlight Earrings are a precious work of art in their true sense. Exuding warmth and joy, the earrings are among the best most versatile jewellery pieces from the brand’s Sunlight collection because they are transformable and can be worn in three different ways.

They are set with 70 brilliant-cut diamonds and crafted using Maison’s signature Decor Palace engraving technique inspired by the guilloché technique.

Chanel Coco Crush Ring

If you love the iconic 2.55 bag, you will certainly cherish this classic jewellery piece by Chanel. The Coco Crush Ring is simple yet sophisticated and has the power to give your basic white T-shirt and jeans pairing a dressier finish.

The Coco Crush Ring can easily be mixed and stacked with other pieces from your jewellery box. It’s gotten the nod of approval from BLACKPINK’s Jennie too — the K-pop superstar fronted the Chanel Coco Crush jewellery campaign in 2022. Made from yellow gold and etched to imitate the House’s trademark quilted motif, this ring comes in a host of other precious metals such as white and beige gold and some creations are also laid with diamonds.

Tiffany & Co. T Bracelet

Tiffany & Co.’s sleek bracelets are marked by perpendicular lines of the letter T, a signature code of the House that has been incorporated in numerous pieces of jewellery. Created by Francesca Amfitheatrof, House’s first-ever female design director, she drew inspiration from the hustle and bustle of NYC and also how the letter T is closely linked to the architecture of the city.

The lightness of this bracelet helps it to easily wrap around the wrist and makes for an excellent investment jewellery piece since it averages 87% of its retail value in the secondary market. The bracelet comes in two variations such as the thicker T Square and a thin Wire in white gold, rose gold, and gold. Some bracelets are also crafted with round-cut brilliant diamonds or even baguette diamonds.

(Main and featured images: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari))

This story first appeared here.

