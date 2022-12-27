Guide to choosing a unique wedding ring

Is it finally time to start looking for a wedding ring? Good luck! Buying a wedding ring and planning a proposal is an exciting moment, and it’s easy to get caught up in the romanticism, but remember: wedding rings are an important part of your ring aesthetic—not to mention, they’re a constant sign of your love. Here is a comprehensive guide to selecting a unique wedding ring for your significant other.

If you’re ready to pop the question, you’ve come to the right spot. To help you prevent any confusion during the festivities, we’ve created a guide to picking a unique engagement ring for your other half. Because wedding bands and rings are priceless gems for every marriage, they must be chosen with care and consideration. Finding a unique and ideal wedding ring may be really difficult. To make the process less stressful, both partners must be clear about what they truly desire. Every facet of the ring, from the design to the type of diamond to the overall cost, needs careful consideration. Let us provide some tips to help you make a speedy decision.

What to look for when selecting a unique wedding ring

Metals

Yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, platinum, and palladium are the most popular metals for bands, however tungsten can also be used. There are, however, additional unique methods to change your piece into one that is particularly personal to you and your partner. If you like the look of mixed metals, choose a braided band that blends many hues in a single ring. Another consideration when choosing your metal is that this ring is supposed to last a lifetime. If you work with your hands, try tungsten or platinum, which are both tougher than classic white gold.

Stones

Be thoughtful in your stone selection for your band, as this might very well become the central feature that defines the whole design. Many brides and grooms add stones and diamonds to their wedding rings to make them special. While pavé designs (small diamonds along the band) give a lot of bling, the stones can become loose and fall out over time, especially if you live an active lifestyle. If you still want the glam effect but are concerned about missing stones or snags with pavé, consider a channel setting instead. While similar, this style includes carving a tiny channel into the ring and setting stones in a row within the channel to secure the gems.

Finally, when it comes to the stones, stick to rocks like diamonds, sapphires, or rubies. Whether you choose a classic white diamond, a sophisticated emerald or sapphire stone, or a unique coloured gem, there are several ways to use stones and their cuts to create your own very piece.

Engraving/Etching

Consider integrating an engraving or etching to add sentimental significance. There are countless ways to make the metal on your band a work of art, from old art deco designs to stars and florals. Remember that intricate etching is more prone to trap dirt (and is harder to clean). Dates and initials are the most often seen engravings. Those that produce a design or logo to be engraved into the piece are the most striking.

Unique wedding ring designs for women

Unique wedding rings designs for men

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/tiffanyandco