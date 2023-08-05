More is more: These are the best ways to layer your jewellery

Jewellery that catches the eye and ultimately makes a statement is great. It is the fastest and easiest way to pull an outfit together. However, layering jewellery — be it necklaces, bracelets or rings — also helps achieve an elegant result. Read on for our tips on how to layer jewellery, and the most versatile designs that’ll go with any look.

While there are pre-layered options available in the market, nothing beats curating your own unique combinations of accessories using pieces you already own. This not only makes for a fun DIY project but also instantly elevates any outfit with minimal effort. The best part? If you have an extensive treasure trove of jewels, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Ahead, we share the best recommendations and tips for a dressier finish — whether it is amping up your basic tank top and jeans weekend ensemble or adding a touch of glamour to a classic black LBD. Discover the possibilities of how you can mix and match your favourite pieces of jewellery, throw in some new ones, play around with various colours and metals, and layer necklaces like a pro.

How to layer your jewellery

Gold is always a timeless choice but when you layer rose gold, silver, and gold together — it helps add contrast to your look. If you don’t like the idea of building up your stack with different kinds of metals, we suggest adding a pair of earrings in varying finishes for a more striking result.

However, as a rule of thumb, always remember to choose one type of metal that can be your dominant piece of jewellery and then subtly include others. For example, if you have a golden link necklace, we suggest a small diamond pendant set in silver to add to the look.

Just like matching metals, we suggest you try your hands at pairing precious gemstones in varied colours too. For example, a sleek emerald necklace with a standout necklace such as Loewe’s Anthurium pendant necklace.

Pull the look together with a coin necklace for a hint of added drama. We believe Versace’s Icon necklace will be just the right fit for you!

Coin necklaces, which are usually longer, make a great starting piece when you want to decide what to layer. Let it be the focal point and opt for a short stack. Throw in a choker or even a baroque pearl necklace such as the Darcey Lace baroque pearl necklace by Chloé that sits just fine on the top of your décolletage.

This kind of layering works best if you are wearing an ensemble that features either a V-neck or a scoop neck since it offers the illusion of an elongated neck.

Add charms that define your personality. Don’t be afraid of taking the mismatched route because more is more! After all, there is nothing better than showing off a talisman that acts as a great conversation starter and also defines who you are.

