Attallah Cross and other expensive jewellery pieces in Kim Kardashian’s collection

With a net worth of nearly USD 2 billion, Kim Kardashian owns a collection of magnificent and expensive jewellery pieces crafted by some of the world’s most noted brands.

The American reality star, who is known to have a penchant for statement historical items in sartorial choices, showcases the affinity in her jewellery picks, too. From diamond rings and bracelets to a Royal amethyst pendant, Kim K’s ornaments are specimens of excellent design and high value.

However, in 2022, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian (2007-2021) star revealed she hadn’t bought jewellery in seven years since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. She reportedly lost jewellery worth USD 10 million at the infamous 2016 heist.

In 2023, though, the socialite splurged on the late Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah Cross pendant at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The latest addition to her range of exquisite and unique pieces is a testament to Kardashian’s impeccable taste in lavish jewellery.

The most expensive jewellery pieces Kim Kardashian owns

Cartier engagement ring

Value: USD 4.5 million

Kardashian’s former husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, proposed with a gorgeous ring embedded with a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond in 2013. The rock turned heads not only for its size but also for its flawless composition — a Type II A, D colour stone. The Lorraine Schwartz creation was worth nearly USD 2 million at the time it was bought.

Three years later, the Yeezy founder upgraded the engagement ring with a larger 20-carat emerald-cut rock for around USD 4.5 million. Unfortunately, it was one of the many expensive jewellery pieces owned by Kim K that were stolen during the Paris heist.

Before marrying Ye, Kardashian was briefly hitched to NBA player Kris Humphries. He, too, had sealed the deal with a Lorraine Schwartz ring, which cost around USD 2 million. According to US Weekly, the piece comprised an emerald-cut 16.2-carat centre stone flanked by two 1.2-carat diamonds on each side.

The publication confirmed he sold the ring via Christie’s for USD 620,000 in 2013.

Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker

Value: USD 1 million

When Kardashian was pregnant with Saint in 2015, she posted about the concept of push presents. According to E! Online, she penned her desire for an opulent gift as a token of gratitude. “This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, like the ones I’ve worn before to the Art + Film Gala,” she wrote, referring to a stunning diamond neckpiece she wore to the event in 2014.

Granting her wish, her then-husband Ye bought the Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, contributing to Kim Kardashian’s expensive jewellery collection. Studded with numerous brilliant-cut diamonds, the choker necklace can elevate any outfit to a dreamy vision.

Amethyst and diamond Attallah cross

Value: USD 197,453

A fashion icon way ahead of her time, the late Princess Diana had a collection of exquisite jewels. This unique cross pendant is a testament to her bold choices and long-standing relationship with Garrard, the official court jeweller, who designed her diamond and sapphire wedding ring.

Created in the 1920s, the Fleurée cross boasts large square-cut amethysts accented by circular-cut diamonds, totalling nearly 5.25 carats. It was bought by Naim Attallah, former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, in the 1980s. He loaned it to Princess Diana on many occasions.

Lady Di, most notably, wore this pendant to a charity gala evening in 1987, in support of Birthright, a charity which works for human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. She paired the Attallah cross with a baroque-style purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress. Since Princess Diana’s death in 1997, the piece had never been seen in public until the day of Sotheby’s London’s ‘Royal and Noble’ sale.

The pre-auction estimate for this iconic pendant was between GBP 80,000 (around USD 101,586) and GBP 120,000 (around USD 152,380). However, Kardashian splurged a whopping GBP 163,800 (around USD 208,786) and lapped it up in the last five minutes of the intense Sotheby’s auction in January 2023.

Despite sparking mixed reactions from fans of the British Royal family because of allegedly damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 MET Gala, Kardashian added this cross pendant to the list of vintage pieces she owns.

Stack of Cartier bangles

Value: Over USD 91,500

Cartier’s precious feline made its way to Kardashian’s collection yet again when she shared a snap of her bejewelled wrist adorned with five gold pieces from the former couple’s trip to Paris. While individual details are not available, the pricey stack shows her love for über-expensive pieces.

The Kardashian (2022) star’s collection also includes another diamond-studded Panthère de Cartier bracelet, worth over USD 91,500, a pavé diamond Love bangle priced at around USD 44,300 and a giant yellow-gold Juste Un Clou bracelet worth about USD 42,500.

Martin Katz diamond earrings

Value: USD 75,000

When Kim K said “I do” to Ye in 2014, her Martin Katz Tobey diamond studs raised the glam quotient. These expensive jewellery pieces comprise two large diamonds encircled by hundred smaller diamonds set in 18-carat white gold.

Speculated to be her “something old” for her wedding, the earrings were reportedly presented by Ye to his lady love a year ago. Additionally, Kardashian had worn the hefty pair to the “Heartless” singer’s New Year’s concert where he announced they were expecting their first child.

Kim Kardashian’s diamond earrings that were lost and found at Bora Bora

Value: USD 75,000

In one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul was seen having an epic meltdown when she lost her expensive earrings while swimming with other crew members and her sisters on the French Polynesian beach. According to PEOPLE, the pair was a birthday present that the entrepreneur had gifted herself.

The scene from their 2011 vacation went viral, as her sister Kourtney infamously remarked, “There’s[sic.] people that are dying, Kim.” However, the precious baubles were found in no time as her half-sister, Kylie Jenner spotted the shining stones lying on the ocean bed, a few feet under the salt water.

Cartier Panthère bracelet

Value: Between USD 68,000 and USD 73,000

Another expensive jewellery moment arrived for Kardashian on Valentine’s Day 2013. Going past the regular flowers, chocolates and romantic dinners, Ye gifted the reality star a gorgeous diamond-encrusted Cartier Panthère bracelet.

The precious feline with an onyx nose and emerald eyes sits on a black cuff with white gold trims. While US Magazine estimates the price tag to be anywhere between USD 68,000 and USD 73,000, media reports also suggest that a similar piece retailed for USD 137,000.

Panthère de Cartier gold bracelets

Value: USD 35,000

Kim Kardashian’s 32nd birthday in 2012 was made special by her then-boyfriend Ye when he presented the reality star with an incredible Cartier bracelet from its Panthère jewellery collection. According to Daily Mail, the bangle is made of 18-carat yellow gold, lacquer, tsavorite garnet and onyx.

The rapper picked up the expensive jewellery piece while the couple was on a trip to Florence, Italy. Even years later, she couldn’t stop gushing over this heartfelt gift and took to her eponymous app (now-defunct) in 2016 and wrote, “Kanye took me on a trip to Florence for my birthday in 2012. He got me that Cartier panther bracelet that I cherish and I’m obsessed with.”

Elizabeth Taylor’s Lorraine Schwartz jade and diamond bracelets

Value: USD 64,900

Three Lorraine Schwartz jade and diamond bracelets, previously belonging to Cleopatra screen legend Elizabeth Taylor, are some of the most expensive jewellery pieces in Kim K’s collection.

Kardashian, who is a Taylor fan, was engaged in a fierce bidding war at the 2011 Christie’s New York event, which also saw the sale of the famous La Peregrina necklace. A globally renowned name known for her expensive jewellery collections, Taylor wore the white, black and lavender bangles regularly during the latter half of her life. Hence, they hold a significant value.

Speaking to Forbes, Schwartz, who was present at the jewellery auction, said, “Kim Kardashian loved those bangles for a long time. She bought them because they’re Elizabeth’s.” Kardashian also got the opportunity to interview Taylor in February 2011 for Harper’s Bazaar a month before the actress passed away.

(Hero and feature image credit: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.