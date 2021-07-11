The stack is back — ring stacks, arm stacks, you name it, are coming back in a big way this summer. From structural and striking bangles from Dior to diamond-studded necklaces the likes of Messika and more, shop our curation and stack to your heart’s content.

Bvlgari Fiorever

Bvlgari Fiorever collection

SHOP HERE

Bulgari’s flower motif in the Fiorever collection, with its distinctive four-petalled corolla, now comes in a scaled-down new size that can be worn on its own or layered. The pendants come in white or rose gold with diamonds. There’s also a version in white gold with a blue sapphire centre, and one in rose gold with a ruby centre.

Gem Dior

Stack Gem Dior bangles for a striking look

SHOP HERE

Designed by Victoire de Castellane, the Gem Dior fine-jewellery collection plays on the idea of abstract-organic shapes and is inspired by colour palettes from Dior’s archives. The rings and cuff bracelets, already a unique design on their own, appears even more striking when worn altogether.

Messika Move 10th

Messika Move 10th features freely moving diamonds

SHOP HERE

From the moment Valerie Messika created her namesake brand, she knew she wanted to showcase diamonds freely and allow them to move as if they were loose and sliding through the fingers. The Move 10th is the signature design’s 10th-anniversary evolution, a sleek drop pendant style with three moving diamonds that are perfect for stacking.

Gigi Clozeau





SHOP HERE

Dainty and colourful, Gigi Clozeau’s bracelets are handmade by skilled artisans at the label’s family-run workshop in the South of France. Crafted in 18k gold, and dotted with polished resin beads in punchy and fun hues, the bracelets feature glossy pendants such as a playful cactus (in red), the evil eye (in blue) or the Madone charm (in green). Available at Net-a-Porter.

Sydney Evan

SHOP HERE

Sydney Evan’s whimsical designs with its beautifully faceted semi-precious stones are highly sought after by an A-list celebrity clientele — each piece is highly meaningful, featuring motifs that inspire hope and positive change.

(Header image: From Lauren Rubinski’s chunky gold-chain bracelets to diamond-studded rings by Anita Ko and Repossi, Net-a-Porter has a wide selection of stackable rings, bracelets and necklaces.)

This story first appeared in print in Prestige Hong Kong.